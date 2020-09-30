 Skip to content
(YouTube)   I live in a fairly red county in central Va where the debate over in person learning continues to rage. Here's a school board member speaking at a very important meeting on the topic about how hard the pandemic has been on her cats   (youtube.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For practice, God started by making idiots.  Once He had that perfected, He moved on to make School Boards.

-- Samuel Langhorne Clemens (a/k/a Mark Twain)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For practice, God started by making idiots.  Once He had that perfected, He moved on to make School Boards.

-- Samuel Langhorne Clemens (a/k/a Mark Twain)


God started by knowing where the Pol tab was.

Chairman Mao
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, my cat is suffering because he isn't getting his fair portion of the extra lap time he seems to be observing.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman needs a Q-tip.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So FWIW (nothing) our county north of Atlanta has been in school session since first week of August.  The worst fears (including my own) have not come true.  Not saying this isn't real.  But my own concern was that kids would spread it to their families at home, especially since there was not a mask mandate.

Wash your hands.  Wear a mask.  Wear glasses.  And get a farking flu shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna pick a nit and say that this isn't Central Virginia.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Gonna pick a nit and say that this isn't Central Virginia.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x130]


And Pennsylvania is not, by any stretch of the imagination the "midwest", but there we are.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Mrs. Slocombe.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ridiculous, and it does drive home the fact that, at this point, most Americans are morons that can't make decisions for themselves, and need to be taken care of, and should only have a lesser voice in the affairs of government.

But, I feel a sincerity in her and a sympathy, at least as far as cat-related issues go.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pleae don't be Spotsy, please don't be Spotsy, please don't be Spotsy

It's Spotsylvania isn't it?  The county that stradles the 21st century and somehow misses it completely..
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: SBinRR: Gonna pick a nit and say that this isn't Central Virginia.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x130]

And Pennsylvania is not, by any stretch of the imagination the "midwest", but there we are.


Of you've ever been in western PA, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference outside the sports jerseys.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My cat is loving it since I get to spend more time at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL Subby you just admitted you live in Spotsyltucky.  That was brave, and not something I'd ever have recommended.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What I got from that video is some f*ckwit has cats but doesn't understand them at all.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Horrible woe. Much despair. Terrible burden of being. Ennui of eternity.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did we mention the woe? What about the sorrows, the bitter, bitter sorrows?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Horrible woe. Much despair. Terrible burden of being. Ennui of eternity.
[Fark user image image 425x238]
Did we mention the woe? What about the sorrows, the bitter, bitter sorrows?


Kitty!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cats are only suffering because the hoomans are home all day and making noises and interfering with their naps.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The human. He never leaves now. What do?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My cats aren't gonna know what the hell to do when I go back to the office
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Horrible woe. Much despair. Terrible burden of being. Ennui of eternity.
[Fark user image 425x238]
Did we mention the woe? What about the sorrows, the bitter, bitter sorrows?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: My cats aren't gonna know what the hell to do when I go back to the office


We've got one who won't care.
One that will wonder where we are.
And one that will wonder why his mousy on a string seems dead.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh. My cat helps me work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For practice, God started by making idiots.  Once He had that perfected, He moved on to make School Boards.

-- Samuel Langhorne Clemens (a/k/a Mark Twain)

God started by knowing where the Pol tab was.

Chairman Mao


Touche.  Well played, and I bow in acknowledgement as a prime reference model for the Almighty's research.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope you home school your kids ..
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vestona22: So FWIW (nothing) our county north of Atlanta has been in school session since first week of August.  The worst fears (including my own) have not come true.  Not saying this isn't real.  But my own concern was that kids would spread it to their families at home, especially since there was not a mask mandate.

Wash your hands.  Wear a mask.  Wear glasses.  And get a farking flu shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size

To be fair, based on the labelling of the x-axis, you've been dealing with this pandemic for a year longer than everyone else. That might be why you aren't being hit as hard.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How the hell is WI now #1?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: SBinRR: Gonna pick a nit and say that this isn't Central Virginia.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x130]

And Pennsylvania is not, by any stretch of the imagination the "midwest", but there we are.


Fark user imageView Full Size


He has a point, though.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spotsylvania on my dad's side of the this little domestic disaster
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For practice, God started by making idiots.  Once He had that perfected, He moved on to make School Boards.

-- Samuel Langhorne Clemens (a/k/a Mark Twain)

God started by knowing where the Pol tab was.

Chairman Mao


Chairman Meow.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spotsylvania County: when you're too sophisticated for Louisa County but not rich enough for Stafford County.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: Pleae don't be Spotsy, please don't be Spotsy, please don't be Spotsy

It's Spotsylvania isn't it?  The county that stradles the 21st century and somehow misses it completely..


IKR! Spotsylvania is a hell of an anachronism.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: vestona22: So FWIW (nothing) our county north of Atlanta has been in school session since first week of August.  The worst fears (including my own) have not come true.  Not saying this isn't real.  But my own concern was that kids would spread it to their families at home, especially since there was not a mask mandate.

Wash your hands.  Wear a mask.  Wear glasses.  And get a farking flu shot.

[Fark user image image 850x330]
To be fair, based on the labelling of the x-axis, you've been dealing with this pandemic for a year longer than everyone else. That might be why you aren't being hit as hard.


Took me a minute or two to rationalize the comment.  But, yes, poorly designed BI.  The first count report was issued 3/19/2020.

https://www.cherokeega.com/_focus/cor​o​na-virus-plan.php

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vestona22: So FWIW (nothing) our county north of Atlanta has been in school session since first week of August.  The worst fears (including my own) have not come true.  Not saying this isn't real.  But my own concern was that kids would spread it to their families at home, especially since there was not a mask mandate.

Wash your hands.  Wear a mask.  Wear glasses.  And get a farking flu shot.

[Fark user image image 850x330]


Science has been saying for quite some time that kids don't get that sick. They don't pass it to parents that easily. They almost never succumb to it. That's just the science. Remember when Fark believed in science?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.