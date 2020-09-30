 Skip to content
(Slate)   If Trump gets reelected, guess what he wants to do right off the bat? Go on, guess   (slate.com) divider line
    President Donald Trump, strategic arms-reduction treaty, nuclear arms, New START, Nuclear weapons, Nuclear proliferation, President Barack Obama  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Close, I had reinstate black slavery.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remove term limits and general elections?
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is 'Establish Concentration Camps'?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ivanka
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steal money from the inauguration fund.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf at his private club?
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear war? End birthright citizenship? Arrest political opponents?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I was going too guess golf too
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Farkers here, I've learned that Russia's nuke arsenal is in disrepair, and so a new arms race would let them improve/repair/re-arm, correct?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Close, I had reinstate black slavery.


I was going to say 'Confiscate all property and introduce a new feudal system'
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, he *really* wants to fire off a nuke doesn't he?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mainsail: From Farkers here, I've learned that Russia's nuke arsenal is in disrepair, and so a new arms race would let them improve/repair/re-arm, correct?


He's selling ours to them. He's in the hole and begging for their help.

This is what they mean by "a president billions of dollars in debt to foreign powers is a national security threat."

But he's racist, so cops and dim bulbs love him.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He wants to do two Slovenian mail-order brides at once?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Close, I had reinstate black slavery.


Thats what our prison system is for.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The Living Will Envy the Dead" - Trump 2024 Campaign Slogan
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bite the head off a live bat on stage?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Start a land war with Gina?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mainsail: From Farkers here, I've learned that Russia's nuke arsenal is in disrepair, and so a new arms race would let them improve/repair/re-arm, correct?


Thanks!  I was honestly wondering how this would benefit Russia, and now I know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nuke NYC and Seattle?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sell American secrets to cancel his debts to the Russian mob?
 
Tenga
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Repeal the 22nd Amendment?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
shiat his diaper while tweeting racist memes?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Repeal the 22nd Amendment?

/did not read article
//was I close?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ivanka


Y'know, I would. But I would not be concerned if she "finished" or not.

/sorry. i know. kind of gross.
//but, still...
///I'm talking about what I'd do
////rare 4th slashie...give me a break, working-from-home means early drinking for me....
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Break the cable?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mainsail: From Farkers here, I've learned that Russia's nuke arsenal is in disrepair, and so a new arms race would let them improve/repair/re-arm, correct?


They don't need political or public blessing to improve / repair / re-arm, they need money. And they don't have that for much of anything beyond high-profile unveilings of futuristic-looking prototypes and extremely limited deployments of questionably-functional "next gen" weapons.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MOAR PALIN
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Remove term limits and general elections?


We still can't rule out that's his first term agenda.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
two lines of coke?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hmmm Russia is in the headline, my guess is to proclaim that he can now be more flexible?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: We know how to spend the adversary into oblivion.

So spending without a limit is good now?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Nuke NYC and Seattle?


The BLM antifa are already destroying their cities just fine on their own, I'm told.
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, he is tired of the tiny mushroom cloud that barely pisses under the toilet seat when he sits down to do his business.
So time to see what a big one looks like!!
 
MrGMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Lambskincoat: Close, I had reinstate black slavery.

Thats what our prison system is for.


Thank to Biden's Crime Bill...fixed by Trump's Crime Bill...
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate it when the Politics tab leaks into Main.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Parade?

Grab some pussy?
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's the other two blanks if anyone wants to make this a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Second, Russia has even more nuclear weapons in storage than the United States-about 2,700 to about 2,000. The Russians have also been modernizing several of their nuclear missiles. Under New START, Russia is required to discard the old missiles as the new ones are deployed; without New START, they could simply expand the size of their arsenal. By contrast, the United States isn't scheduled to field any new nuclear missiles or bombers until the end of the decade.

In other words, anything Trump can threaten to do in this realm, Vladimir Putin can match and then some. Under those circumstances, Trump's bargaining strategy is self-defeating.

When it comes to pleasing Putin, Trump's strategy for "handling" Russia is always self defeating and giving them everything they want. So Russia doesn't want to throw away the old missiles and just make new ones, so Putin gets Trump to not renew the treaty.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My guess would have been "abolish elections", but I suppose, just like in Communist single-choice elections, they serve their purpose.  They'll just keep moving to limit who can vote, when and how, while gerrymandering the shiat out of the entire nation, buying corrupted voting machines, eliminating paper ballots, etc.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My money was on "Put something in Ivankas drink"
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Doomsday cult christianity will eat that up. They pray every day for the end of the world thinking they will fly up into the sky and meet Jesus.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twelve more years!
Twelve more years!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah? Well, we have hydrostatic missiles. So fast. So fast, if I launch them at Russia today, they'll get there yesterday. Not even Russian Superman can save you.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: I hate it when the Politics tab leaks into Main.


I hate it when southernmanblog leaks into our Politics
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tour with Foghat as their bass player?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Medicare-medigone
Social security? Social securidestroyed
SNAP and it's gone
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lock up Hillary?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dfrumpf *really* needs to go away.

Or be put away.

Preferably to Leavenworth.
 
skot11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ugh. The bigly "deal maker" thinks he has a chance negotiating with daddy Vlad. Putin is KGB, he'll eat him alive, and little Donnie will thank him for it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.