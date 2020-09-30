 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   I need ice cream NOW .... Drive Dammit   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Family, Stepfamily, Criminal law, Crime, Ugly sisters, Javier Martinez-Aguilar, police report, attention of local police  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been driving since I was 6. WTH?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have requested a delivery from Domino's.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he rub his crotch on it tho
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local italian family restaurant / pizzeria has really good ice cream, available delivered, in quarts or pints.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar, except it was my sober wife, and she was eight months pregnant, and it was 2 a.m., and it was Taco Bell pintos and cheese instead of ice cream, and I could legally drive. But yeah, familiar.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Officers said Martinez-Aguilar was so drunk he struggled to get his license out of his walletg.

Looks like the stepdad isn't the only one who's drunk.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Sounds familiar, except it was my sober wife, and she was eight months pregnant, and it was 2 a.m., and it was Taco Bell pintos and cheese instead of ice cream, and I could legally drive. But yeah, familiar.


Same story, only Dairy Queen and a banana malted milkshake. <fist bump>
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The rare ice cream trifecta is in play.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Dad yielded to a police car even though he (my father) had the right of way and the cop gave him a ticket for it.

One of the few times I've ever straight up laughed at him.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's in for a rocky road.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh Texas my Texas

/embarrassed for my State
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.