(Daily Mail)   Please remember: It's unprofessional to rub a pint of ice cream on your crotch before handing it to a customer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks pay a lot for that kind of thing in Vegas.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben and Jerry's Cheeseberry Butternut Dough.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But they like it with ice cream on it
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dominoes has ben & jerrys??
 
mcmnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is just stupid. How could I rub it on my crotch after handing it to the customer, huh?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's professional if you get paid for it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
32 flavors
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's right.

The professional thing to do is open it and serve it to your customer using your penis.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was hot and hungry ok?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The girlfriend clearly just didn't understand how hot the boys get when you're running around delivering pizzas.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So what, did he open it up and rub his raw dick in the contents?

Or did he rub the outside of the container on his trouser front?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: 32 flavors


62 flavors
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If that's unprofessional, then I never wanna turn pro!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And just how do you suggest I serve Pralines and Dick?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was just adding extra banana flavor to the Chunky Monkey?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not cool.  The customer might have a nut allergy.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
five point one five flavors
 
