 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Things that aren't contagious: viruses. Things that are contagious: craziness (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, Death, Old age, Health care, Carley Louise Stewart, Influenza, Middle age, Gerontology, Piers Corbyn  
•       •       •

752 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 6:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


subby, what could possibly make you think she's crazy?
well that and the whole virus denial thing
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Viruses aren't contagious' claims nurse who was fired after attending protestapparently didn't pass her science classes, either...
 
Corvus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She says that although she read reports of are numbers of elderly people dying in care homes, "no one became ill and no one died of anything" in the home she worked at.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Toxins!!!!!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sickness is caused by trolls living in your stomach! It's so obvious!
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


SOUP IS GOOD AMMO!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How the fark did she pass her exams? How does she still have a job?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If she doesn't lose her nursing license/certification for this inane stupidity, the agency in charge should be dismantled.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 615x796]

subby, what could possibly make you think she's crazy?
well that and the whole virus denial thing


She done caught the Derpes...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, if you really WANT to get fired as a nurse, proclaiming loudly and publicly that viruses don't cause disease is one way to do it.

I don't know how the fark you become a nurse if you don't believe that some diseases are caused by viruses, but that might be partly on whichever entities in the UK (this is the UK, right?) certified her.

If I were them, I'd be looking into their procedures, etc. Because that shiat would be embarrassing.

"Congratulations, here's your certificate of achievement ..."
"Viruses don't cause disease, they're a conspiracy by drug companies!"
"What's that, then?"

LOL
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Sickness is caused by trolls living in your stomach! It's so obvious!


Theodoric of York approves.
 
goatharper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, as long as she's pretty.
 
Corvus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How the fark did she pass her exams? How does she still have a job?


Because she regurgitated the things she was supposed to memorize without understanding it.
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Circusdog320: Sickness is caused by trolls living in your stomach! It's so obvious!

Theodoric of York approves.


You're too quick...just came to say modern science now knows sickness is caused by a small toad or dwarf living in your body.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the power of human stupidity. --- R.A.H.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As a COVID survivor, I have no fscking words.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 615x796]

subby, what could possibly make you think she's crazy?
well that and the whole virus denial thing


Cute, but dumber than a box of rocks, and crazy as a shiat-house rat.

Although I do admit, claiming that viruses aren't real is definitely a new twist to the anti-vax bs, so I'll give her points for creativity... which might parlay well in other areas.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Corvus: lolmao500: How the fark did she pass her exams? How does she still have a job?

Because she regurgitated the things she was supposed to memorize without understanding it.


There is a theory the more book learned you are the more likely you buy into bullshiat while suck up material. They fail to filter out the bullshiat because they lack critical thinking skills and/or just dig in deeper they couldn't be wrong when presented with new info.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How the fark did she pass her exams? How does she still have a job?


Pretty sure she in down the list well below the RN level for England
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bet she has herpes duplex
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big Medica has been pushing this virus and bacteria hoax for years.  Exercise, sunlight, and leafy greens are all we have ever needed to stay disease free, but you can't make money off of that. Now that this brave whistleblower has revealed the truth, expect her to be attacked as 'crazy', 'uneducated', and 'having unnatural hair color'. 

I mean, has anyone ever seen these so called 'virus's.  I haven't  Do 'doctors' really think we are that dumb?

Thank you, Carley, for having the courage to speak truth in these dark times.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd like to have sex with her.

/That is all.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Carley has two children and, at present, no income. She says being an anti-lockdown activist is a full-time job.

'Like most people I need money to live,' she says, 'but I had some savings and I knew that if I was fired, I could get by on that for a bit. I'm a very "in the moment" kind of person and try not to think too far ahead and it was that part of my personality which enabled me to do what I did.' "

Enjoy your moment, blockhead.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I'd like to have sex with her.

/That is all.


I don't think that would be wise. Considering she doesn't know what viruses are.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I'd like to have sex with her.

/That is all.


Good news, according to her you can go bareback and have absolutely nothing to worry about.

/Just remember to dose her OJ with plan B in the morning.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: There is a theory the more book learned you are the more likely you buy into bullshiat while suck up material.


That's why I only let self-taught surgeons near my family. You can keep your elitist book-learned doctors away, thank you very much.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Intrepid00: There is a theory the more book learned you are the more likely you buy into bullshiat while suck up material.

That's why I only let self-taught surgeons near my family. You can keep your elitist book-learned doctors away, thank you very much.


You might be safe from Dr Oz.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: .

/Just remember to dose her OJ with plan B in the morning.


I must be high.
Or dying.
I read that as make sure OJ takes care of her.
😲Opps
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw the headline, and thought "Alabama or Mississippi?". Then read the article and thought "shiat, now stupid is a global pandemic too".
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing a good, long and squirmy coffee enema can't fix.

4 cups *qid* until inner bowel peace is achieved.
A "splenic victory" if you will. That's also my acid wash bands name if you're interested.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.