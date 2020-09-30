 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   You ain't a real prince unless you've got a 'special pudding' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Silly, Monarchy, Nanny, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Nursemaid, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Domestic worker, Charles, Prince of Wales  
•       •       •

975 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he couldn't have that pudding until he ate his meat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles' special pudding is also what led to his divorce.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Charles' special pudding is also what led to his divorce.



I've never hear Camilla's lady parts called that before. Perhaps we go to different clubs?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*adds 'special pudding' to personal lexicon*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't eat your meat, you can't have any pudding.  How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, considering the long tradition of princes and kings siring Fitzroys, I'd say the secret to Prince's Pudding is that it needs to be pulled nice and Squidgy until it yields the baby batter.

(unless you're Chuckie, and then there needs to be a tampon in there somewhere).


/Yes, I'm going to Hell. :P
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I made a special pudding this morning.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Charles' special pudding is also what led to his divorce.


Well, he was certainly "pudding" something where it didn't belong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Special Pudding" is my Prince cover band.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

you know who else likes pudding?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
inbred krauts is the name of my zydeco-techno crossover band
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The government estimates that 75-100 royal nannies are killed every year in sex "accidents".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not to get all weird and read the article or anything, but bizarre?  Nanny argued with the Queen on what the kid got to eat, nanny got fired.  Same shiat minus the royalty gets repeated every day all over the place, for good and bad reasons both.

/reasons seem reasonable enough here
//a special occasion one-shot treat?
///not the time to argue unless it's made out of arsenic or something else completely psychotic
////admittedly especially not with royalty
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it $240 worth of pudding?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nanny Lightbody:
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Camilla Parker-Bowles
biography.comView Full Size


just sayin'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: Nanny Lightbody:
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x828]

Camilla Parker-Bowles
[biography.com image 768x432]

just sayin'


Meh.
All middle-aged English women look that way.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
(possible nsfw content on page)

I'm guessing that's how we got the "special pudding".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: Nanny Lightbody:
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x828]

Camilla Parker-Bowles
[biography.com image 768x432]

just sayin'


>spittake<

What has been seen cannot be unseen!
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hot Tuna - Keep On Truckin' - 3/22/1973 - 46th Street Rock Palace (Official)
Youtube UsXIT_Z2shU


/that ain't puddin' baby
//it ain't pie
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.