 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Wait your parents named you Orlando .... Come on down   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 3:50 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on top of that, if you've also ever played a character with "LEGO" in the name, LEGOLAND Florida will give you a free day pass.

It's his lucky day!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Donuts on your lawn, Tony Orlando and Dawn.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did tax payers pay for that ad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
does mco count?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.