(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Proud Boy arrested in Portland for pointing a gun at a protestor, is expected to use "Stand back and stand by" defense   (opb.org) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being 50 years old, and shooting paintballs and waving a gun around at young protesters is where your life's at.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better defense would be the President*'s sedition made me do it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He was just following orders.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.


Careful, that's how you become a Fark admin.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Note that this guy is from Texas. He went to Portland specifically to try to keep the fires burning, and he became more emboldened by Trump begging him and his fraternity to back him up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That would be quite a defense, as the incident occurred on August 22nd.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.

Careful, that's how you become a Fark admin.


Hey, hey, whoa.  Let's not say things we can't take back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?


Brandishing a lethal weapon is a felony in most places. This dude needs to lose his right to ever touch a firearm again outside of his own private property, IMHO.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: DarnoKonrad: EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.

Careful, that's how you become a Fark admin.

Hey, hey, whoa.  Let's not say things we can't take back.


There are fates too grim for anyone, even farkers
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: Imagine being 50 years old, and shooting paintballs and waving a gun around at young protesters is where your life's at.


I got two turnovers and a paintball gun

/Where it's at
 
anfrind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He needs to hang from the gallows, just like his ideological forefathers at Nuremberg.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He was just following orders.


Welp, time for the Milgram Experiments: Part 2...
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Note that this guy is from Texas. He went to Portland specifically to try to keep the fires burning, and he became more emboldened by Trump begging him and his fraternity to back him up.


Make sure he is returned to Texas in a box or an urn.


Fark these nazi lives
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude probably trusted Trump and thought the sheriff was on his side.
 
Supadope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
stochastic terrorism
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here we fscking go.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: Imagine being 50 years old, and shooting paintballs and waving a gun around at young protesters is where your life's at.


And being associated with a group with Boy* in the title.


*Unless that's what your half your age/weight mistress is paid to call you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Los Amigos de Drew will surely come back to remind us that the Proud Boys are simply a group of gentlemen concerned with men's rights.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Dude probably trusted Trump and thought the sheriff was on his side.


I'm still laughing at the sheriff's response to that. Add it to the pile of responses from people who Trump claims are 100% his buddies and said "Fark you, cheeto ass".
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About time. fark this asshole and all his buddies.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I got two turnovers and a paintball gun

/Where it's at



Fark user imageView Full Size



That was a good drum brake.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Los Amigos de Drew will surely come back to remind us that the Proud Boys are simply a group of gentlemen concerned with men's rights.


Dude, Gorditos is the preferred nomenclature.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Supadope: stochastic terrorism


Used to be. Now they're following orders from Two Scoops and Goebbels 2.0
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meet trumps guest of honor at the next debate. He'll be seated next to a newly pardoned Dylan roof and Kyle Rittenhouse.

(Sure he can't pardon state crimes but when has the law and reality ever stopped this shiat show of an administration)
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Note that this guy is from Texas. He went to Portland specifically to try to keep the fires burning, and he became more emboldened by Trump begging him and his fraternity to back him up.


Nice of his job to give him the time off
:-)
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?   It's your own fault if you feel threatened, perhaps if you were more polite to the Proud Boy you wouldn't feel like he was mad at you.

It's got to be pointed in some direction.  If he had it straight up they'd get him for threatening someone on the ISS.


He drew his weapon, pulled the hammer back, aimed it at a protester with his finger on the trigger.

That is the technical definition of assault with a deadly weapon:

Assault with a deadly weapon is a broader use of the term assault and includes conduct which places another in fear of imminent injury, or actually causes an injury, through the use of a deadly weapon.
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Keizer_Ghidorah: Note that this guy is from Texas. He went to Portland specifically to try to keep the fires burning, and he became more emboldened by Trump begging him and his fraternity to back him up.

Nice of his job to give him the time off
:-)


Most Proud Boys are too lazy and entitled to hold any sort of gainful employment.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alan Swinney : TYI / Arrested at Multnomah County Justice Center 9/30/2020
Youtube u0rs1ZaH2cE
And this is how they arrested him.

Beat/tackle unarmed protesters. Mace indiscriminately.

Guy wanted on multiple felonies:
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/u0rs1ZaH​2cE] And this is how they arrested him.

Beat/tackle unarmed protesters. Mace indiscriminately.

Guy wanted on multiple felonies:


Disgusting.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't fist-bump (not terrorist fist-bump) the on-duty cops on your way in from the suburbs.
 
bcostlow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: EvilEgg: How is pointing illegal?

Brandishing a lethal weapon is a felony in most places. This dude needs to lose his right to ever touch a firearm again outside of his own private property, IMHO.



Every responsible gun owner is one stupid mistake away from becoming an irresponsible gun owner. Once that happens you should not be able to own guns.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He said "stand bi", which means they should be ready to have sex with any gender.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He said "stand bi", which means they should be ready to have sex with any gender.


I support these boys and their pride parade!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just have the govoner declare the proud boys a gang.  Then deputize antifa and BLM to hunt them.  Problem solved.
 
Famishus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Many far-right protesters at the event used weapons such as paintball guns and baseball bats to assault opposing protesters, though there was no police intervention that day due to staffing shortages, police have said."


fark. You.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Portland Police arrested him? That's quite shocking. I bet, they took him to their favorite watering hole or at least their favorite donut shop before escorting him to jail.
They're nice like that.
 
Sentient
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehobbes: And this is how they arrested him.
Beat/tackle unarmed protesters. Mace indiscriminately.
Guy wanted on multiple felonies:


Loving the little backrub after cuffing him there. Adorbs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I really wanna thank all the soft skulled micro-peens who voted for that walking sack of lard.

I had no idea how much incest porn was a factor in national elections.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Portland Police arrested him? That's quite shocking. I bet, they took him to their favorite watering hole or at least their favorite donut shop before escorting him to jail.
They're nice like that.


thehobbes: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u0rs1ZaH​2cE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

And this is how they arrested him.

Beat/tackle unarmed protesters. Mace indiscriminately.

Guy wanted on multiple felonies:


And now I see the video. Yup, looks like standard procedure.
 
