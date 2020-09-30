|
Fark NotNewsletter: Last night's shiatshow of a dumpster fire
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-09-30 1:02:03 PM, edited 2020-09-30 1:03:02 PM (52 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been well.
I'm not sure who got the worse end of the stick last night, those of us who watched the debate or those of us who didn't and woke up to the aftermath. We'll cover some of the lowlights on the Fark Livestream today at 3 p.m. Eastern.
A quick heads up - we've been planning on breaking out a new STEM tab to differentiate the geek tab, however in the process of pre-populating it I've discovered that what remains in the geek tab is pretty much Fandom. So there's a good chance we may retire Geek and create two new tabs. Suggestions, comments, thoughts? Drop me a line (drew at fark dot com).
Just a short note for today - things have been moving fast in the news cycle for what seems like an eternity, and now it feels like they've sped up even more. It's going to be a hell of an October.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
LordOfThePings showed us what Balancing Rock looked like before it fell over
Joe USer figured out why another Farker dislikes Bill Murray so much
Redh8t shared a less confusing video with a high Farker
Mantour knew how we could be honor the memory of Longcat
UltimaCS suggested a more economic alternative to a new $500 connected spin bike
SBinRR pointed out that a model who's having trouble finding work because of her unibrow has other options
Devolving_Spud reacted to the claim that male bottlenose dolphins pleasure themselves with live eels
Schroedinger's Glory Hole was quick to come up with a headline when the submitter gave up
We Ate the Necco Wafers knew the truth about Farkers' feelings toward chipmunks
jsnbase got the worst possible results on a marital rating scale from 1939
Smirky the Wonder Chimp explained why EMTs claimed a "dead" woman's chest would continue moving for an hour after death
Smart:
Cubansaltyballs decided that terrorizing a certain well-known group of villains is just too much work
arrogantbastich had a suggestion for what to do if you're up against someone who has a "taser shield"
whither_apophis predicted how an insurance company might handle an accident at a winery
Endive Wombat gave examples of how easy it can be to become addicted to painkillers
Iggie shared something many families worry about in the U.S. now
NateAsbestos figured it might be a good thing that Microsoft purchased Bethesda's parent company
scottydoesntknow possibly proved that God from the Bible is real
hubiestubert predicted trouble if churches start to also serve as bank branches in some areas
Tr0mBoNe helped bust someone for illegally dumping garbage
CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at a funeral
Smart: proco reminded a funeral director that it's best to avoid taking shortcuts when it comes to certain traditions
Funny: TheWriteGirl's friend had a memorable interaction with Grandma
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Hankie Fest told us about an innocent man paying the price for someone else's stupid and selfish decision
Smart: NM Volunteer gave advice on what to do when a client you meet on site refuses to wear a mask and gets up in your face
Smart: hobnail shared a story about a hero from FedEx
Smart: Shostie described the right way to fark around
Smart: CommieTaoist told another TotalFarker what to make first with a new 3D printer
Funny: Literally Addicted contemplated a future with more sexy times than the past
Funny: brap discussed flooring options
Politics Funny:
This Is Bold Text wasn't too sure about the headline for Ron Paul's medical emergency
GooberMcFly was touched by the reaction when Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer honored her by doing pushups
Farking Clown Shoes explained why Donald Trump claimed "the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Nars"
NateAsbestos revealed the real reason Trump had to suddenly leave a press conference
gilgigamesh had quite a reaction watching Trump get booed while paying respects to Justice Ginsburg
Politics Smart:
koder wondered if people would excuse what Kyle Rittenhouse did if someone else had done it
Jack Sabbath remembered another president who was booed at a memorial service
Magorn shared an opinion on how Joe Biden should handle the debates against Donald Trump
FlashHarry gave advice to Democrats who are worried that their vote won't be counted
foo monkey wondered how priorities got so screwed up
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
kabloink dressed up some french fries
RedZoneTuba got a little confused about how to play horseshoes
Circusdog320 created a greeting card to remind people to vote
kabloink had a space kegger
You might not want to hire Yammering_Splat_Vector as a housekeeper or babysitter
#2 showed us a lesson that's about to be learned
FirstDennis gave this kid some rock 'n' roll dreams
Yammering_Splat_Vector's greeting card is a threat or a warning
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a divine model for this dress
Resident Muslim showed an exhilarating race through the forest
Fartist Friday: Captain 2020
gunther_bumpass gave us the hero we need and deserve. Be sure to check out the other great entries, too.
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This weekend will include National Poetry Day, Taco Day AND Vodak Day. Write a poem celebrating Vodak and/or Tacos, and illustrate it using any medium - pen and paper, Photoshop, sculpture, MSPaint, etc.
Farktography: If I Toad You Once I've Toad You a Thousand Times
All Latest won with a snail sitting slimily on a succulent scarlet strawberry
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
A tough time on the Quiz last week for most, although I did figure out that I was in possession of a spaghetti squash. It made for a great take on succotash with okra and diced tomatoes. However, the 1000 club remains closed this week, so more leftovers for me! On the Quiz itself, Gravitationally Challenged came out on top with 914, followed by WoolyManwich in second with 910 and tiezane in third with 898. FrancoFile took fourth with 852, and runwiz finishes out the top five with 830.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over Google's Doodle on September 15 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Only 28% of quiztakers knew the story of Felicitas Mendez, who sued her local school district in the 1940's as they insisted her two sons could not attend the same school as her daughter because their skin was too dark. While the ruling in the case of Mendez v. Westminster in 1947 did not actually result in full desegregation of California schools, its impact was certainly felt much later - the case was briefed in amicus by the NAACP's attorney Thurgood Marshall, and implemented by the-California governor Earl Warren, both of whom were involved in a lesser-known case about a decade later called Brown v Board of Education.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which Tom Cruise movie cadets at the Navy's Fighter Weapons School were prohibited from quoting. 86% of quiztakers knew the school's more familiar name is "Top Gun." I'm pretty sure they're also prohibited from riding a motorcycle on the runway, but nowadays seminude beach volleyball games are fine if you're into it.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about Taco Bell Canada's new potent potable. Only 43% of quiztakers knew that our neighbors to the North could fight off the moose and swing their Zambonis by Taco Bell on the way home from the hockey match to snag a bottle of Jalapeño Noir wine to pair with their Toasted Cheesy Chalupa. If they want a Mountain Dewgarita, they'll have to make a run for the *actual* border and hit up an American Red Lobster.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over Presidential souvenirs. 82% of quiztakers knew that a 2" lock of hair belonging to Abraham Lincoln was sold at auction the previous week for a whopping $81,000, along with a bloodstained telegram that conclusively disproved the theory that telegram services were shut down immediately following his assassination. Also, a lock of hair from William McKinley sold at auction in 2008 for a mere $956. So, yeah, ending slavery makes your body parts worth a lot more to the descendants of your relatives.
If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
