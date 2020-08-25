 Skip to content
(CBS News)   So looks like the real reason the grand jury never went for murder charges against the cops who killed Breonna Taylor is because the AG never put it up as an option   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, grand jury, upcoming release of the grand jury recordings  
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 1:50 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone wonder if the Trumper AG even said not a single person interviewed the night of the murder or for weeks afterwards heard police announce before they broke into a person home without any legitimate reason. 12 witnesses and neighbors said the police said nothing before the home invasion that resulted in the murder of an innocent woman.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fuggin I KNEW IT!

How to get away with murder: become a cop.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the options given to the grand jury were? Promotion and pay rise for the cops? Or Promotion, pay rise and a vacation? Pick one.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*taps head badge* can't be convicted of murder if charges for it are never brought up
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted:

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky A.G., Speaks at the R.N.C._ Transcript

Lincoln said that "any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure." And for Republicans, our heroes are those who propelled an imperfect nation ever forward, always striving to make life better for everyone.
But even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice, and equality.

In fact, it was General Dwight Eisenhower, a future Republican president, who said: "Democracy is a system that recognizes the equality of humans before the law." Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation's wounds.

Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept this all-out assault on western civilization.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/25/us​/​politics/daniel-cameron-rnc-speech.htm​l

New hotness:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that he never recommended murder charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury handed down no charges in connection with Taylor's death.
"Ultimately our judgment is that the charge that we could prove at trial beyond a reasonable doubt was for wanton endangerment against Mr. Hankison," Cameron said in an exclusive interview with WDRB-TV.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought we all knew this.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now where'd I put my shocked face? It's got to be around here somewhere.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought we all knew this.


Indeed.

But without evidence you aren't allowed to say that water is clearly wet.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really hate this timeline.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone wonder if the Trumper AG even said not a single person interviewed the night of the murder or for weeks afterwards heard police announce before they broke into a person home without any legitimate reason. 12 witnesses and neighbors said the police said nothing before the home invasion that resulted in the murder of an innocent woman.


They found one "witness" who claims they heard police knocking and then, after multiple interviews, the story changed into "Maybe they announced themselves" and changed to "They heard them say it was police."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact remains that they weren't charged as a result of serious flaws with the law in Kentucky.  The fact that the cops, AG, and likely also the jury are racist is secondary and being used as a smokescreen to inhibit meaningful change.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
shockedisay.jpg
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: They found one "witness" who claims they heard police knocking and then, after multiple interviews, the story changed into "Maybe they announced themselves" and changed to "They heard them say it was police."


That guy will never get another speeding ticket
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
they could have used a rope and still gotten away with it.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oooh, this isn't going to be good
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mrmopar5287: They found one "witness" who claims they heard police knocking and then, after multiple interviews, the story changed into "Maybe they announced themselves" and changed to "They heard them say it was police."

That guy will never get another speeding ticket


Maybe more like they had a criminal case pending that is now mysteriously dismissed.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because the alternative was another Casey Anthony.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was murder actually an option to give to the grand jury?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because it never would have held up in court... there was never any intent to shoot her specifically.  The cops responded to gunfire directed at them from inside the apartment and she happened to be caught in the crossfire.

Manslaughter maybe.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mrmopar5287: They found one "witness" who claims they heard police knocking and then, after multiple interviews, the story changed into "Maybe they announced themselves" and changed to "They heard them say it was police."

That guy will never get another speeding ticket


Because he's going to have an "accident" before he can recant his bullsh*t story and tell everyone the police paid him off?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dwrash: Because it never would have held up in court... there was never any intent to shoot her specifically.  The cops responded to gunfire directed at them from inside the apartment and she happened to be caught in the crossfire.

Manslaughter maybe.


Yeah, I think manslaughter was the charge to apply. Was that on the board?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Because the alternative was another Casey Anthony.


Oh? We have a complete timeline of events, including eyewitness testimony and body cams of Casey Anthony killing her daughter like we do with the pigs killing Breonna Taylor?
 
Electrify
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even if murder or manslaughter were given as an option, what is the possibility of a conviction based on the laws of the state?

This is a tragedy, but it goes far beyond the officers at the scene. The desk staff that signed off on a no-knock warrant despite flimsy evidence and the attempted cover up afterwards with false charges are just as damning. A full on inquiry as to how decisions were made needs to be done.

/being the internet, I suppose I am now labeled as a copsucker, aren't I?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Because the alternative was another Casey Anthony.


I'm not sure we'd have to worry about a case built entirely on circumstantial evidence and hypotheticals in a case with half a dozen witnesses who are quite happy with the results of their actions.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Was murder actually an option to give to the grand jury?


Some kind of manslaughter or negligent homicide at the least should have been an option.  I'm not a lawyer and don't know Kentucky law at all but it seems to me that even if they were 100% justified in shooting the BF they were 100% wrong shooting her.

But cops get away with shooting the wrong people all the time.

2012 Empire State Building Shooting

Nine innocent bystanders hit by police bullets.  Not even a single reprimand.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
because regardless of the emotions, it wasn't murder.  Over charging is just as bad as not charging.
 
rockrobster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: But without evidence you aren't allowed to say that water is clearly wet.


Pics or it didn't happen.
 
smunns
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Electrify: Even if murder or manslaughter were given as an option, what is the possibility of a conviction based on the laws of the state?

This is a tragedy, but it goes far beyond the officers at the scene. The desk staff that signed off on a no-knock warrant despite flimsy evidence and the attempted cover up afterwards with false charges are just as damning. A full on inquiry as to how decisions were made needs to be done.

/being the internet, I suppose I am now labeled as a copsucker, aren't I?


God forbid the nonsensical regurgitating Coastal masses begin to use actual reason and logic.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dwrash: Because it never would have held up in court... there was never any intent to shoot her specifically.  The cops responded to gunfire directed at them from inside the apartment and she happened to be caught in the crossfire.

Manslaughter maybe.


This. They could've went for manslaughter, but given the situation i think it'd still be hard to prove.

Let's say cops weren't involved at all. Man breaks in, home owner shoots right away, the break-in guy shoots back and kills innocent victim. Would that person be charged with manslaughter? If so, then these are the reasons BLM exist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How much money did the police union have to dump into the AG's campaign fund to buy them off?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Uncontrolled_Jibe: Because the alternative was another Casey Anthony.

Oh? We have a complete timeline of events, including eyewitness testimony and body cams of Casey Anthony killing her daughter like we do with the pigs killing Breonna Taylor?


Actually we don't have body cams of the Breonna Taylor shooting because they weren't farking turned on until after it was over.  That's a huge part of the problem with this.  If they had been on we wouldn't have to rely on witnesses to tell us if they announced themselves.  We would know for 100% sure.  Instead, we have 1 out of 12 or 13 witnesses saying they did announce themselves.  Well it's possible he was the only one that heard them but it seems unlikely and honestly, we will probably never know for sure.

The police fark ups began before they even got out of their vehicles.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Callous: thatboyoverthere: Uncontrolled_Jibe: Because the alternative was another Casey Anthony.

Oh? We have a complete timeline of events, including eyewitness testimony and body cams of Casey Anthony killing her daughter like we do with the pigs killing Breonna Taylor?

Actually we don't have body cams of the Breonna Taylor shooting because they weren't farking turned on until after it was over.  That's a huge part of the problem with this.  If they had been on we wouldn't have to rely on witnesses to tell us if they announced themselves.  We would know for 100% sure.  Instead, we have 1 out of 12 or 13 witnesses saying they did announce themselves.  Well it's possible he was the only one that heard them but it seems unlikely and honestly, we will probably never know for sure.

The police fark ups began before they even got out of their vehicles.


Cams should be automatic, cant turn off, we have batteries and memory cards big enough to last an entire shift
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: *taps head badge* can't be convicted of murder if charges for it are never brought up


Actually you CAN, the grand Jury is empowered to return any charges they want, and if they want, conduct thier own investigations, question witnesses, call witnesses etc.

However most fo them do not KNOW they have that power and prosecutors are not obliged to tell them that they do, so....

But you, have read this, and now YOU know, and if you ever get called for a grand Jury, I trust you will use that knowledge appropriately

/My dad was on a grand Jury once, and while not a gun nut he does have a fair collection of firearms, enjoys shooting them and used to even load his own bullets.  Once, out of the blue he calls me his lawyer son and asks what his powers as a grand juror really are (can't discuss the case obviously, so just a hypothetical) I explained the above to him....and that's why 20 years ago a cop got indicted for shooting his girlfriend in a domestic dispute.   He knew enough about how firearms work to know the cop's story HAD to be BS, even though the State's attorney was treating it as fact....SO he did his own questioning, and demanded they call the state police's armorer.

True bill for murder returned
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people actually understand what the law defines as murder

OH LOOKIE,

1st degree murder is premeditated, i.e. i stalk someone over a few days and plan their murder.
2nd degree is more a heat of the moment thing, i.e. i walk in on my wife doing the frick frack with someone and i beat the guy to death. expanding on this, if i walk in on them and go get my gun from the other room and then shoot them, that would be 1st degree because i had time to change my mind.
there is technically no 3rd degree; its manslaughter. there are 2 types, involuntary and voluntary.
voluntary would be if me and my friend get in a fight, and i punch them and without intending to kill them, they die.
involuntary would be if me and my girlfriend are taking a walk on a cliffside and i trip and fall into her and she falls off the cliff, or me and my friend are fighting and i punch them and they fall and hit their head and die.
 
That KY Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 400x300]


Wish I could smart this more than once.

"...Make it ten. I'm only a poor corrupt official..."
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: dwrash: Because it never would have held up in court... there was never any intent to shoot her specifically.  The cops responded to gunfire directed at them from inside the apartment and she happened to be caught in the crossfire.

Manslaughter maybe.

This. They could've went for manslaughter, but given the situation i think it'd still be hard to prove.

Let's say cops weren't involved at all. Man breaks in, home owner shoots right away, the break-in guy shoots back and kills innocent victim. Would that person be charged with manslaughter? If so, then these are the reasons BLM exist.


There is an assumption that the police have a right to be there in the normal course of performing their duties while the home invader does not. The question then becomes, DID the police have a right to be there. I'm hearing rumors that the warrant was flimsy and may have been obtained under dubious circumstances. Now if it turns out the police lied to obtain the warrant then damn right you charge them with manslaughter.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The charge of murder requires "malice aforethought" and would have never stuck.
It will be involuntary manslaughter.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No justice
No peace
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When does this carbuncle face re-election?  Wonder if he'll bother to try.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Electrify: Even if murder or manslaughter were given as an option, what is the possibility of a conviction based on the laws of the state?

This is a tragedy, but it goes far beyond the officers at the scene. The desk staff that signed off on a no-knock warrant despite flimsy evidence and the attempted cover up afterwards with false charges are just as damning. A full on inquiry as to how decisions were made needs to be done.

/being the internet, I suppose I am now labeled as a copsucker, aren't I?


Only copsuckers get likes and funnies.  Lets see who else around here is a copsucker...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the United States, the use of deadly force by sworn law enforcement officers is lawful when the officer reasonably believes the subject poses a significant threat of serious bodily injury or death to themselves or others. This means that the bar for charging and prosecuting police officers is typically higher than normal citizens.
 
