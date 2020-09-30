 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   3pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, post-debate hangover edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
4
113 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 30 Sep 2020 at 12:50 PM



brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hangover? More like a series of strokes. AmIright, gormless pay-pul?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Hangover? More like a series of strokes. AmIright, gormless pay-pul?


Folksy strokes, though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean populist rather than "folksy". But then, who cares? I don't even care what I mean.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Joint Chiefs are still worthless bags of shiat who are letting this *gestures to everything* happen before our very eyes, violating their oaths. Same news at 11."
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

