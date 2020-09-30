 Skip to content
(Kare11)   You think you're safe going to the beach during COVID? Guess what   (kare11.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, English-language films, Duluth beaches, Brighton Beach, trace amounts of the virus, lake water, weekend of September, 42nd Avenue beach, Leif Erickson park  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, I have to put off my 34° swim until there's a vaccine...
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no and what?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the fact that the source is Kare11.

"Karen says get off the beach.  It's illegal.  She's going to call the cops."
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cute subby, but in uch the same way that Chicago doesn't have real pizza, they don't have real beaches either.

Let me know when they find it in actual ocean water.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Damn, I have to put off my 34° swim until there's a vaccine...


uggh flashbacks.  In college we had early morning swim practice at 6.  The pool heater broke for about 3 weeks.  At one point the water temp was a nice 58F.  I did get my fastest times during that though.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: That's cute subby, but in uch the same way that Chicago doesn't have real pizza, they don't have real beaches either.

Let me know when they find it in actual ocean water.


Also tell when they find it and can culture and improve that it can infect you from water.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the shores of Gitche Gumee,
Of the shining Big-Sea-Water,
Stood COVID, the young virus,
Pointing with its capsid westward
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we have to worry about getting infected with brain eating amoebas that are sick with covid.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most obvious thing ever. If you thought getting in the water (non chlorinated) with a bunch of Typhoid Larrys and Marys your a dim bulb.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever been to the Caribbean on vacation at a place with all-inclusive resorts that cater to timid, cheap travelers?

Girlfriend and I were staying at one resort for scuba.  Took a day off and made the 3/4 mile walk down the beach to a really good snorkeling spot.  Along the way, there was plenty of totally deserted beach where no development had taken place yet.

But we passed by a Beaches.  There's an area maybe 30 yards long, delineated by a couple buoys and ropes, where there were 300 people standing waist-deep in the water drinking beer.  Not a soul on the other side of the ropes.

We just shook our heads and kept on walking.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truly gross part is that it's most likely detecting residual shed Covid from processed human sewage discharged into the lakes.

People with Covid are peeing & pooping into the same Duluth sewage system as the uninfected.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KARENbc with the coverage
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: beezeltown: Damn, I have to put off my 34° swim until there's a vaccine...

uggh flashbacks.  In college we had early morning swim practice at 6.  The pool heater broke for about 3 weeks.  At one point the water temp was a nice 58F.  I did get my fastest times during that though.


We had the opposite happen-the heater got stuck on. Pool got up to 98. Also personal bests! In between heat strokes.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check if there was any sewage spills recently?
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's just kind of mysterious," said Melvin, an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the U of M Medical School's Duluth campus.

Not really.  Someone is dumping untreated sewage directly into the lake.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qellaqan: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: beezeltown: Damn, I have to put off my 34° swim until there's a vaccine...

uggh flashbacks.  In college we had early morning swim practice at 6.  The pool heater broke for about 3 weeks.  At one point the water temp was a nice 58F.  I did get my fastest times during that though.

We had the opposite happen-the heater got stuck on. Pool got up to 98. Also personal bests! In between heat strokes.


Funny.  We were doing free swimming ascents in this dive tank.  There was a bell at the bottom about 30' you'd go hand over hand down a cable step in and take a breath then ascend.  Simulating an equipment failure.  Anyway we were going to do it for hours so they kept the tank at 98F.  It was such a weird sensation getting into water that matched your body temp.  all you could feel was pressure as you got in no heat transfer.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
after a while, you begin to question all of this...i can't wait to the "it's in the clouds".
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Most obvious thing ever. If you thought getting in the water (non chlorinated) with a bunch of Typhoid Larrys and Marys your a dim bulb.


Yeah uh, stay out of the chlorinated water too.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You could get positive tests off sunlight from the accuracy I've seen.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool amoebas and rona.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Qellaqan: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: beezeltown: Damn, I have to put off my 34° swim until there's a vaccine...

uggh flashbacks.  In college we had early morning swim practice at 6.  The pool heater broke for about 3 weeks.  At one point the water temp was a nice 58F.  I did get my fastest times during that though.

We had the opposite happen-the heater got stuck on. Pool got up to 98. Also personal bests! In between heat strokes.

Funny.  We were doing free swimming ascents in this dive tank.  There was a bell at the bottom about 30' you'd go hand over hand down a cable step in and take a breath then ascend.  Simulating an equipment failure.  Anyway we were going to do it for hours so they kept the tank at 98F.  It was such a weird sensation getting into water that matched your body temp.  all you could feel was pressure as you got in no heat transfer.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Funny.  We were doing free swimming ascents in this dive tank.  There was a bell at the bottom about 30' you'd go hand over hand down a cable step in and take a breath then ascend.  Simulating an equipment failure.  Anyway we were going to do it for hours so they kept the tank at 98F.  It was such a weird sensation getting into water that matched your body temp.  all you could feel was pressure as you got in no heat transfer.


Interesting training technique (also, nice equipment).

My training for that was horizontal with instructors on each end of the pool. You had to swim tankless across the pool along the bottom, give the instructor the sign for air, breath off their spare for 30 second, swim back across along the bottom, repeat. That went on until the last student gave up. I wasn't the last student.

On the flip side, I had a gauge failure in Belize at right around 100'. Dumped a little air from my BC and did a dead-slow rise to the surface - exhaling almost the entire time. Didn't have any decompression symptoms. So I guess the training prevented panic which would result in a rapid rise.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't wait for some church to declare that their faith cures the 'rona and hold baptisms at those beaches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Life's a beach!  Tee hee.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: But we passed by a Beaches.  There's an area maybe 30 yards long, delineated by a couple buoys and ropes, where there were 300 people standing waist-deep in the water drinking beer.  Not a soul on the other side of the ropes.


Uggh!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: FrancoFile: But we passed by a Beaches.  There's an area maybe 30 yards long, delineated by a couple buoys and ropes, where there were 300 people standing waist-deep in the water drinking beer.  Not a soul on the other side of the ropes.

Uggh!


Yeah.  People soup.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

madgonad: Interesting training technique (also, nice equipment).


it was the Navy's
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The truly gross part is that it's most likely detecting residual shed Covid from processed human sewage discharged into the lakes.

People with Covid are peeing & pooping into the same Duluth sewage system as the uninfected.



yup, infected people shed a lot of virus in their poop.    Partially or untreated sewage is getting into Lake Superior in that area.   So, yeah, don't swim in the Great Lakes, they have a lot of poop in them..and now COVID at levels high enough to be detectable even under huge dilution levels.    But human waste has a lot of health problems in your swimming water.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbaggins: GregInIndy: The truly gross part is that it's most likely detecting residual shed Covid from processed human sewage discharged into the lakes.

People with Covid are peeing & pooping into the same Duluth sewage system as the uninfected.


yup, infected people shed a lot of virus in their poop.    Partially or untreated sewage is getting into Lake Superior in that area.   So, yeah, don't swim in the Great Lakes, they have a lot of poop in them..and now COVID at levels high enough to be detectable even under huge dilution levels.    But human waste has a lot of health problems in your swimming water.


or its strong enough to survive all the way through the treatment process
 
