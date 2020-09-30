 Skip to content
(Villages News)   Underwear-clad Summerfield man jailed after smacking deputy with Bible. After being read his rights, he defecated on himself and then admitted that he entered the victim's residence. "I freed her"   (villages-news.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Then he asked for a ballot so he could vote for Trump.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't The Bus Ticket.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Then he asked for a ballot so he could vote for Trump.


I think that was the defecation part they mentioned.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Q army, ladies and gentlemen.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ain't no thang
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Open other end...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Defund the police!
 
