 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Large scale Covid study in India finally demonstrates what everyone already knew: Kids of all ages can catch it and become superspreaders, and if you're not financially well off, you're as good as dead   (nytimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, India, Tamil Nadu, South India, States and territories of India, Epidemiology, Health, Health care, Andhra Pradesh  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 6:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kids spread germs?  Couldn't be!

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the school board of the biggest city in my state is about to change its COVID rules so that asymptomatic students and staff don't quarantine and just keep going to school.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The country now has more than six million cases, second only to the United States. "

I was going to make some joke about USA #1
But I'm just too affronted.
 
goatharper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the rich are okay and only the poors are farked? Yeah, the temporarily embarrassed millionaires that comprise at least 43% of Americans are fine with that.

43.8% approve of Trump. And they vote.

You are looking at four more years of this unless you get everyone you know to the polls. Vote early. Don't wait for election day.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Meanwhile, the school board of the biggest city in my state is about to change its COVID rules so that asymptomatic students and staff don't quarantine and just keep going to school.


Dammit so much. Ontario is copying all the worst ideas from the USA when it comes to schools. We'll be doing the same by November, I'm sure.

I just don't understand the inflexibility of our leaders. I literally see no explanation for their claims that we must go on as usual.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That it kills the poor is the reason Jared and Donald decided that doing nothing was best.
 
ENS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goatharper: So the rich are okay and only the poors are farked? Yeah, the temporarily embarrassed millionaires that comprise at least 43% of Americans are fine with that.

43.8% approve of Trump. And they vote.

You are looking at four more years of this unless you get everyone you know to the polls. Vote early. Don't wait for election day.


To be fair, Herbert Hoover got 40% of the vote against FDR too. It seems to be the floor of support no matter how big the blowout turns out to be.

Case in point, Mondale got 40% in 1984

I agree nothing should be taken for granted and everyone needs to vote as early and safely as possible.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Dharavi slums of Mumbai have been my pick for "global worst case scenario" since this thing started.  They made this far by being diligent as a community.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: "The country now has more than six million cases, second only to the United States. "

I was going to make some joke about USA #1
But I'm just too affronted.


That's depressing that a more densely populated nation isn't beating us.
LOL
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Three weeks from now: "USA fell to number two - WINNING!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

goatharper: So the rich are okay and only the poors are farked? Yeah, the temporarily embarrassed millionaires that comprise at least 43% of Americans are fine with that.

43.8% approve of Trump. And they vote.

You are looking at four more years of this unless you get everyone you know to the polls. Vote early. Don't wait for election day.


You allllllll better vote.
I'm voting for Trump.
(Because I am with Brewster's millions great great grandfather. America needs to be placed in a closet with a box of Trump)
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goatharper: So the rich are okay and only the poors are farked? Yeah, the temporarily embarrassed millionaires that comprise at least 43% of Americans are fine with that.

43.8% approve of Trump. And they vote.

You are looking at four more years of this unless you get everyone you know to the polls. Vote early. Don't wait for election day.


For the Dems, don't forget vote often. Even the dead.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tillmaster: "The country now has more than six million cases, second only to the United States. "

I was going to make some joke about USA #1
But I'm just too affronted.

That's depressing that a more densely populated nation isn't beating us.
LOL


They are. There's no way all of the poor rural people get counted.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dafatone: Meanwhile, the school board of the biggest city in my state is about to change its COVID rules so that asymptomatic students and staff don't quarantine and just keep going to school.


Ugh, sorry. My state may elect Run Forest Run for Governor. He will force everything wide open, and he is an avid anti-masker, especially for children in schools.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.