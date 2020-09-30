 Skip to content
(CNN)   Kentucky AG who was going to release the Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings suddenly needs a week for redactions. Probably just 18 minutes of redactions   (cnn.com) divider line
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosemary Wood. Good reference.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can redact addresses.

I'm struggling to think of anything else given in the course of grand jury testimony or depositions that should be redacted.

Otherwise, you're just participating in the cover-up.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a normal timeline, the USAG would step in and order an immediate investigation.  In this timeline, AG Barr calls the Kentucky AG to give him tips on what and how to redact.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna release the Bill Barr haiku version.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BS. F'n cowards.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can get anything you want from Alice's Restaurant, but not the KY AG.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In addition to being Mitch McConnel's lawyer for a few years very recently, this joker worked for the law firm Frost Brown Todd, which sounds like a Stephen King villain.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The judge should say "sure, you can have a week to ensure proper redactions", but the juror is free to give statements now.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: BS. F'n cowards.


They ARE cowards, but this is not cowardice... it's deliberate criminal intent to obfuscate.

Everyone involved in the shooting, the issuing of the warrant, and the AG himself should all be in federal prison.
 
tinderfitles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Police Department ████████ ██████ ██████ ██ ███ ███ ████ █████ ████████ ████ ████████ did ██████████ ████ ████████ ████ ████ █████ ██ ███ ████ ███ ████ ███ ███ ████████ ██ ██████ ███ ████ ███ ████ ███ ████ ███████████ ████████ ███ ███ █████ Nothing ████ ████ ████ ██ ███ ███ ██████████ █████████ ████ ████ ███ ██████ ███ ███ ██████████ ██ ██ █ █████ █████ wrong.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's bound and determined to see Louisville burn, isn't he?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Judge should say fine - But the court will do the redactions.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Totally normal behavior 
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herbie555: You can redact addresses.

I'm struggling to think of anything else given in the course of grand jury testimony or depositions that should be redacted.

Otherwise, you're just participating in the cover-up.


The entire purpose of a grand jury is for the DA to cover up crimes.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's call it an even Hour, just to make sure..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
████ lives matter
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are gonna need a bigger AG for Kentucky.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really don't understand why they can't atleast tell what charges were offered for consideration, simple but be able to explain your reasons
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he did nothing wrong then he has nothing to hide.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: They're gonna release the Bill Barr haiku version.


Not sure if we knocked,
But since there may have been drugs
the girl had to die.
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
we just need until *checks the debate schedule*  like a week(?) to do redactions. does that work for everyone?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EL EM: Rosemary Wood. Good reference.


This bird had flown

Isn't it good Rosemary Wood
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guess he has to clarify Trump's statement on white supremacy at the debate last night, other times.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

snocone: We are gonna need a bigger AG for Kentucky.


We are going to need a new Kentucky if this keeps up.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: In addition to being Mitch McConnel's lawyer for a few years very recently, this joker worked for the law firm Frost Brown Todd, which sounds like a Stephen King villain.


Well its no Wolfram & Hart
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So....he finally got around to finding out what actually happened?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EL EM: Rosemary Wood. Good reference.


Rose Mary Woods. FFS, if you're going to make an historical reference, at least spell the names correctly.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even if the redactions are innocent, that's not a good look
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobnail: kling_klang_bed: They're gonna release the Bill Barr haiku version.

Not sure if we knocked,
But since there may have been drugs
the girl had to die.


Barr and the KY Attorney General rewrite the classics:

King Lear: Mild domestic dispute
The entire Wheel Of Time Saga: Potions, magic and stuff. Kinslayer voted Republican, so all charges dropped.
Game Of Thrones: Ramsay Bolton investigated, and recommended for a position in advanced police interrogation.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's some bullsh*t right there.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If he did nothing wrong then he has nothing to hide.


isn't that what authoritarians say to us?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a good company man.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I really don't understand why they can't atleast tell what charges were offered for consideration, simple but be able to explain your reasons


Because there were virtually no charges even offered. Either that, or the jury agreed to more charges than the DA went for.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they take a break to listen to "Alice's Restaurant Massacree?"
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: The Irresponsible Captain: If he did nothing wrong then he has nothing to hide.

isn't that what authoritarians say to us?


Yep. I hope Biden tells him "Fine, I'll take a drug test, right after you turn your DNA over to the SDNY for that rape case you keep trying to get thrown out of court. The forensics will prove you innocent, right?"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this farking ag has some strong Uncle Ruckus energy
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: The Irresponsible Captain: If he did nothing wrong then he has nothing to hide.

isn't that what authoritarians say to us?


Yes. That's the joke.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Herbie555: You can redact addresses.

I'm struggling to think of anything else given in the course of grand jury testimony or depositions that should be redacted.

Otherwise, you're just participating in the cover-up.

The entire purpose of a grand jury is for the DA to cover up crimes.


Really? In what way?

No snark, genuinely curious
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: hobnail: kling_klang_bed: They're gonna release the Bill Barr haiku version.

Not sure if we knocked,
But since there may have been drugs
the girl had to die.

Barr and the KY Attorney General rewrite the classics:

King Lear: Mild domestic dispute
The entire Wheel Of Time Saga: Potions, magic and stuff. Kinslayer voted Republican, so all charges dropped.
Game Of Thrones: Ramsay Bolton investigated, and recommended for a position in advanced police interrogation.


Macbeth: ""King" Duncan resisted during a late-night call on his residence, and died during the struggle; a knife was found at the scene; Duncan had previously had a good working relationship with Macbeth, and so we feel that there is no further need to investigate the tragedy."
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: Michael J Faux: In addition to being Mitch McConnel's lawyer for a few years very recently, this joker worked for the law firm Frost Brown Todd, which sounds like a Stephen King villain.

Well its no Wolfram & Hart


At least those guys knew when it was time to GTFO.  This idiot wants his entire state on fire.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just another reason to vote for Biden. Biden will put a real AG back in place. Just because they're redacting it today doesn't mean I can't be unpredicted later. People deserve to know the truth. And while we're at unredacting things, let's go ahead and throw in the Mueller report too.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Just another reason to vote for Biden. Biden will put a real AG back in place. Just because they're redacting it today doesn't mean I can't be unpredicted later. People deserve to know the truth. And while we're at unredacting things, let's go ahead and throw in the Mueller report too.


I don't think the president has any control over state Attorneys General.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: In addition to being Mitch McConnel's lawyer for a few years very recently, this joker worked for the law firm Frost Brown Todd, which sounds like a Stephen King villain.


I've done work for them. You're not far off.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Michael J Faux: In addition to being Mitch McConnel's lawyer for a few years very recently, this joker worked for the law firm Frost Brown Todd, which sounds like a Stephen King villain.

I've done work for them. You're not far off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Did they take a break to listen to "Alice's Restaurant Massacree?"


So you may well already be aware of this, but everyone needs to experience this at least once:
Alice's Restaurant (The Massacree Revisted)
Youtube B_tMzSxvoeA
 
Herbie555
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hey Nurse!: Just another reason to vote for Biden. Biden will put a real AG back in place. Just because they're redacting it today doesn't mean I can't be unpredicted later. People deserve to know the truth. And while we're at unredacting things, let's go ahead and throw in the Mueller report too.

I don't think the president has any control over state Attorneys General.


The President appoints a US AG. A properly motivated US DOJ and US AG could easily step into a matter like this if there were the suspicion that federal laws have been broken.  Several provisions of the '64 Civil Rights Act, in particular, come to mind.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Marcus Aurelius: Herbie555: You can redact addresses.

I'm struggling to think of anything else given in the course of grand jury testimony or depositions that should be redacted.

Otherwise, you're just participating in the cover-up.

The entire purpose of a grand jury is for the DA to cover up crimes.

Really? In what way?

No snark, genuinely curious


Grand juries normally hear only the evidence and witnesses selected by the prosecutor. That means that anything that the DA doesn't want in there, will not be, whether it's evidence of a coverup, or any proof that the defendant may not have committed the crime. There is no constitutional requirement that exculpatory evidence be presented to the grand jury, (United States v. Williams, 504 U.S. 36 (1992)), and it often isn't.

I totally lifted most of that from https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/fer​g​uson-and-the-prosecutors-approach-to-t​he-grand-jury/
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you have nothing to hide, you don't need redactions.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the Proud Bois got to the A.G.  too...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a lot of noise around the periphery of this case, but the meat of the issue is: Did the fact that the cops did not announce they were cops when they broke down the door (as they should have) remove their claim of self defense in a criminal trial when Taylor's boyfriend shot at them?

I think legally the answer is no.

Therefore, the case was charged correctly, under the law.

Things that never mattered: Whether or not the search warrant was actually valid, whether or not they announced they were cops the first time they knocked, whether or not it was a no knock warrant (the cops knocked multiple times anyways), whether or not there ever were any drugs in the apartment, and the fact that Taylor was hit and not her boyfriend (they were apparently standing very close to each other).  These are all side issues that didn't change the self defense claim.

The cop that was charged never acted in self defense.  He ran away from the door, and then fired into a random window in a random direction, nowhere near the couple, and his bullets went through the wall and into another apartment, and could have struck random, uninvolved people.  Hence the reason he was charged.

Now, I think the cops could be disciplined or fired for not announcing they were cops when they broke down the door.  But the act of not doing so didn't seem to negate their criminal self defense claim-they were, in fact, fired upon.  Now, their lack of doing so did cause the incoming fire in the first place-IE, Taylor's boyfriend therefore had a reasonable fear that they were violent burglars breaking down the door, so he also had a valid self defense claim.
 
