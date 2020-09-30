 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Smile for the camera   (dailymail.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 12:05 PM



EJ25T
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like when you bite into a poorly-made burrito that has all of the meat at one end and you have to sit there chewing one bite for 3 minutes.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I realize they don't have teeth, btw. That's just what the pic made me think of.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey shark, the ocean called..."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is why you floss, people.


But damn, that's amazing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


WHAT SMILING FOR THE GAMERA MIGHT LOOK LIKE.

Wait, what?
 
BerekHalfhand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The shark didn't "swallow". Those are remoras along for the ride.  Whale sharks eat plankton, just like "whales" - hence the name.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 263x192]
"Hey shark, the ocean called..."


It probably had sex with someone's wife.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I had to be a fish I would be a remora and I would hang out on a sea turtle.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Reyito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BerekHalfhand: The shark didn't "swallow". Those are remoras along for the ride.  Whale sharks eat plankton, just like "whales" - hence the name.


Yeah.... I know its the "Mail" and I know writers don't make the headlines, but I thought the inaccuracy really diminished what was otherwise a serviceable article and incredible photo.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2020, the year whale sharks discover flesh is pretty tasty.
 
venton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BerekHalfhand: The shark didn't "swallow". Those are remoras along for the ride.  Whale sharks eat plankton, just like "whales" - hence the name.


Not all whales eat plankton.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BerekHalfhand: The shark didn't "swallow". Those are remoras along for the ride.  Whale sharks eat plankton, just like "whales" - hence the name.


Precisely this.

And the whale shark probably wasn't being friendly, it was saying "For the love of Cod, help me!  Please get these parasites outta my mouth!!"
 
