(Twitter)   Kill it with fire, amen   (twitter.com) divider line
64
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

2227 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 30 Sep 2020 at 11:45 AM



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is selling buckets of food?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was implanted in Trump for the debate last night, with a "slightly" altered AI program.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the over/under on when someone sticks their dick in it?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might sell well to the evangelical crowd.  Thoughts and prayers generator, so they can give up the last pretense of being Christians.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know someone's f*cked that thing.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*zip
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the mouth capable of...other things? Asking for a friend.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it dishwasher safe?

/shamelessly stolen FTFC
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: So what's the over/under on when someone sticks their dick in it?


When? There was a line of pantsless guys at the other end of the extruder mold.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sneaking suspicion the actual application will be far different from its intended use.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it do the Halo song
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the alpha version of an Electric Monk.

Soon you'll be able to buy one and it will watch the tv for you and believe things for you, so you don' have to!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hackers add a fleshlight and never leave their basements ever again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does it need a nose. that's just weird.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the blinking light?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, but I don't think he's actually using it for the audio/voice generation.
Motormouth Robot KTR-2 - Full Original Video
Youtube qobhDJ_vEOc

It would be infinitely more creepy if it was
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This was implanted in Trump for the debate last night, with a "slightly" altered AI program.



Is it still considered AI if it isn't modelling intelligence? Would you call it AD (artificial derp)? Now that the PC police has gotten rid of Anno Domini and replaced it with Common Era, the AD acronym is available.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Somebody's gonna stick their dick in that.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khitsicker: why does it need a nose. that's just weird.


acoustics
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So what's the over/under on when someone sticks their dick in it?


same thing crossed my mind. it's the first thing i would do
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zepillin: khitsicker: why does it need a nose. that's just weird.

acoustics


Something to tap your balls when you go at it upside down
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it self draining?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This was implanted in Trump for the debate last night, with a "slightly" altered AI program.


Please...Nov 3 can't come soon enough.
After trump loses, the number of threadshiatting posts mentioning him will slowly go down.

Counterpoint, though....the level of smug "RahRah We beat the evul trump!" will increase exponentially.

Congrats. You beat the slow 6 year old. Rahrah for you.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my god, somebody went and built an electric monk
 
basicstock
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coming soon on Quibi....
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone should strap it to one of Darpa's headless backflipping robots and have it go door to door on Christmas.
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xalres: You know someone's f*cked that thing.


Really looks like a penis flattener.  Now, who's up for some bees with teeth?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Prayers are gibberish spoken by robots so it seems fitting.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This thread didn't disappoint.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Adapted for porn/sex in 5 4 3 2....
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Flesh Light gets an upgrade?

Runs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Interesting, but I don't think he's actually using it for the audio/voice generation.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qobhDJ_v​EOc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
It would be infinitely more creepy if it was


still stick my dick in it though.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is an unholy abomination but would rather watch that than Trump
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, that thing sure has come a long way to sounding like actual speech.

Last time I saw it it sounded like this:
Creepy Robot Mouth Video
Youtube dD_NdnYrDzY


More advanced to the point where I am unsure if the mouth is actually making the noise or if it's just moving along to the sound of a speaker somewhere.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
JIM HENSON MUPPET SHOW The Coffee Break Machine [IBM training film] 1967 FIRST Cookie Monster
Youtube dsuLWbgs-rE
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: [preview.redd.it image 640x535][preview.redd.it image 640x535]



Very much this. Adeptus Mechanicus = innovation bad... but if it's pre dark age of technology it was meant to be...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So what's the over/under on when someone sticks their dick in it?


Before, or AFTER, some one reprograms it to say "More, please Daddy".

/I squicked myself.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Well, that thing sure has come a long way to sounding like actual speech.

Last time I saw it it sounded like this:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dD_NdnYr​DzY]

More advanced to the point where I am unsure if the mouth is actually making the noise or if it's just moving along to the sound of a speaker somewhere.


In fact, now that I look closer, there's no air hose.  The older video has a big clear plastic pipe supplying air to the back to make the noise.  There's just what appears to be a wire going to the back of the mouth part and another to the base.  Looks to me like they just stuck a speaker in the back of the throat and make the mouth move along to it.
 
mstang1988
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was going to link to Kellyanne Conway.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Might sell well to the evangelical crowd.  Thoughts and prayers generator, so they can give up the last pretense of being Christians.


Somehow I expected it would be in Arabic or Hebrew or Hindi.  Silly me.
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I heard it literally say "safe word"
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: LrdPhoenix: Well, that thing sure has come a long way to sounding like actual speech.

Last time I saw it it sounded like this:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dD_NdnYr​DzY]

More advanced to the point where I am unsure if the mouth is actually making the noise or if it's just moving along to the sound of a speaker somewhere.

In fact, now that I look closer, there's no air hose.  The older video has a big clear plastic pipe supplying air to the back to make the noise.  There's just what appears to be a wire going to the back of the mouth part and another to the base.  Looks to me like they just stuck a speaker in the back of the throat and make the mouth move along to it.


That's definitely what they did.  In order to mimic human sounds with a setup like this you need to:
- Recreate the entire vocalization system from the lungs to the mouth/nose, with all the parts in the correct places.
- Move all the pieces in the same way that they move in a human.  This thing is missing some important parts (the vocal folds for one, it also doesn't look like it has a tongue ... lungs are kinda important, too, as is a windpipe of the proper length).  The mouth also doesn't move correctly: it is wide open for some plosives (which require the mouth to be closed momentarily) and closed for some vowels (which require a wide open mouth).

And even then it'll sound barely human at best.  People gave up on trying to mimic human physiology to produce artificial speech a long, long time ago because it turns out so terribly.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: KingBiefWhistle: Interesting, but I don't think he's actually using it for the audio/voice generation.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qobhDJ_v​EOc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
It would be infinitely more creepy if it was

still stick my dick in it though.


Probably be one hell of a hummer I bet
 
