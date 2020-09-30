 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sonic boom alarms Parisians; Hadouken, Shoryuken unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
13
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there's hamburger all over the highway in Mystic, Connecticut.
 
mariner314
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a great headline
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Approves of this headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only one(s) I've ever heard were on 9/11 when two F-16s scrambled out of a local airbase. They had to have been 10 miles away but still shook the house like a goddamn nuke went off. I about shiat.
 
FlyingFarmer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Taking drugs to make music to take drugs to.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably figured it was the Germans.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should be afraid, it sucked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Only one(s) I've ever heard were on 9/11 when two F-16s scrambled out of a local airbase. They had to have been 10 miles away but still shook the house like a goddamn nuke went off. I about shiat.


That was mother freedom ringing her bell...

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Approves of this hairline headline.

[Fark user image 659x543]


FTFA
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So what's Dr. Zoom, chopped liver?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hundreds of thousands of cigarettes were reportedly dropped in shock.
 
jman144
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One sonic boom, huh? You mean they didnt spam the parisians with it until they rage-quit?

Noobs.
 
