 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Subby: "Ooh, Girls Gone Wild" Also Subby: "No. Not like that. Do Not Want" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Crime, violent struggle Charlie Beaumont, Police, Assault, Arrest, friend Jamie Leigh Perkins, Criminal Behaviour Orders, pair of feral teens  
•       •       •

1804 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Ok, I would
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Looks like she has a really big half-arm there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pair of feral teens" is my Donnie and Marie Death Metal cover band
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


are those headbutting stitches or did I miss a trend for facial cuneiform tattoos?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could be a fun time. Before the crazy comes out.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if somewhere along their lives these two chavettes had easy access to firearms.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"British hot"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]

Looks like she has a really big half-arm there.


I think you're focusing on her wizard's sleeve.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pair of feral teens...

Aaaaaaaaaaand I'm already in my bunk.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Imagine if somewhere along their lives these two chavettes had easy access to firearms.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x1218]


Did the manufacturer of that 'outfit' actually feel the need to label it for sports use?

That's .. well, alrighty then.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x1218]


No, sorry. Trying too hard. And what's with the stupid lips?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x1218]


I don't think there would be a lot of work involved.

Just have an exit strategy.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hmmmmm

[media.tenor.com image 220x145]

Ok, I would


Use a burner phone, do not use you real name.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: elgrancerdo: Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x1218]

Did the manufacturer of that 'outfit' actually feel the need to label it for sports use?


Well, she's game.
 
undernova
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, a r/gonewild thread!

Oh. Never mind.

/misses BIE
//barely remembers
///but my email does
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: elgrancerdo: Nah.  More trouble than it's worth.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x1218]

Did the manufacturer of that 'outfit' actually feel the need to label it for sports use?

That's .. well, alrighty then.


"Your wife is she, eh... is she a sport. Eh?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: starsrift: Imagine if somewhere along their lives these two chavettes had easy access to firearms.

[i.pinimg.com image 250x296]


hahaha I had that car (year and model), but in brown.  It was AWESOME in snow.  Motor blew just after 50k miles, however.  Though, to be fair, I did drive it pretty hard.

Yes, I was a teen, what about it?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.