(CBS New York)   Teens arrested for breaking into a petting zoo and putting lipstick on a pony. No word on if they can see the juvenile correction center from their homes   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NOFX Heavy Petting Zoo Full Album
Youtube yvBaSsg39nU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We spray painted a goat. Then we burned a car. We were such scamps.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a miniature pony was found with lipstick on its face.

I understand. It's hard to find dates during the pandemic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One time I broke into a petting zoo and made the animals pet me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We spray painted a goat.


I used to work in a toxic wasteland area of Houston and I kept a paintball gun in the warehouse to defend myself against random packs of wild dogs that would wander in. Sometimes Id be driving to lunch and see a dog cruising around with a bunch of orange spots on it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

devine: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yvBaSsg3​9nU]


Fark is not YOUR personal erotica site. It's MINE!

Scorpions - The Zoo
Youtube iMaJyUQfwv4
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gwar - Fucking An Animal
Youtube vCNYK_9hKDk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Subtonic: We spray painted a goat.

I used to work in a toxic wasteland area of Houston and I kept a paintball gun in the warehouse to defend myself against random packs of wild dogs that would wander in. Sometimes Id be driving to lunch and see a dog cruising around with a bunch of orange spots on it.


These new Fallout mods are getting pretty wacky.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're working up to testing the great theory of "You can't put lipstick on a pig."
 
