On this day in history, in 1955, James Dean died in a car accident
    James Dean, East of Eden, 1955 in film, German Porsche mechanic Rolf Wtherich, Porsche 550, Dean's passenger  
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Bastard has killed more people than OJ Simpson. Think about it.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I peed in the spot he died. Not intentional just..
Not a lot of toilets around there.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rebel without side impact airbags or crumple zones
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its weird that he was only in three movies.

Also, check out the Mansfield Bar.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He made for some delicious sausage, however.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IIRC, he was the one that got hit. Seat belts wouldn't have helped. I doubt that air bags would have, either.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yeah I don't think seatbelts would have been helpful in that crash..
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I peed in the spot he died. Not intentional just..
Not a lot of toilets around there.


Its only a farking mile to a restaurant with OK restrooms You could see it from where you were pissing
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, but his liberties were not infringed upon.  He is a true 'merican patriot, and his descendants and followers can put a seatbelt or wear a mask if they want to, not because the leftist gov'ment tells him to.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am irritated that my local Walmart stopped carrying all other brands of frozen microwaveable breakfast sandwiches and only carries his brand.  It sucks, because store brand was cheaper.  And there was one particular brand of biscuit sandwich sliders that was extremely decent and non-bad.  But nope, overpriced products only now.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just ten years after the last Nazi surrendered he was in a Nazi Mobile driving around like nothing happened
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only three movies and he is a major reason we have biker culture.  Where is that button that lets James live but Harley Davidson has been out of business for decades?
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: NateAsbestos: I peed in the spot he died. Not intentional just..
Not a lot of toilets around there.

Its only a farking mile to a restaurant with OK restrooms You could see it from where you were pissing


it's the diabeetus
 
Biledriver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And famously, Obi-Wan predicted his death:
"Please do not get into that car, because if you do' - and I looked at my watch - and I said, 'if you get into that car at all, it's now Thursday (Friday, actually), 10 o'clock at night and by 10 o'clock at night next Thursday, you'll be dead if you get into that car."

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/hea​t​-vision/alec-guinness-warned-james-dea​n-his-car-one-week-before-deadly-crash​-1019948
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I peed in the spot he died. Not intentional just..
Not a lot of toilets around there.


Did you feel a pair of ghostly lips around the tip of your penis?

That was him.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He made some good sausage, though.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CJEmsley19: Little Bastard has killed more people than OJ Simpson. Think about it.


James Dean's Little Bastard
Youtube jyLtWMyj9b0


Worth a look.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that Dean's car, which he'd nicknamed the Little Bastard, was cursed. After the accident, the car rolled off the back of a truck and crushed the legs of a mechanic standing nearby. Later, after a used-car dealer sold its parts to buyers all over the country, the strange incidents multiplied: The car's engine, transmission and tires were all transplanted into cars that were subsequently involved in deadly crashes, and a truck carrying the Spyder's chassis to a highway-safety exhibition skidded off the road, killing its driver. The remains of the car vanished from the scene of that accident and haven't been seen since.

"Call me Bastard, will you? I'll show you!" -The original Christine
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's not dead. He lives with Marilyn Monroe and JFK in Big Foot's condo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Only three movies and he is a major reason we have biker culture.  Where is that button that lets James live but Harley Davidson has been out of business for decades?


Are you thinking of Brando?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: NateAsbestos: I peed in the spot he died. Not intentional just..
Not a lot of toilets around there.

Its only a farking mile to a restaurant with OK restrooms You could see it from where you were pissing


I could also see the 47 cars parked there and the line for said restroom.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Little Bastard - Ass Ponys
Youtube 4VTBam8YzQg
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Biledriver: And famously, Obi-Wan predicted his death:
"Please do not get into that car, because if you do' - and I looked at my watch - and I said, 'if you get into that car at all, it's now Thursday (Friday, actually), 10 o'clock at night and by 10 o'clock at night next Thursday, you'll be dead if you get into that car."

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat​-vision/alec-guinness-warned-james-dea​n-his-car-one-week-before-deadly-crash​-1019948


That is less psychic prediction and more "this dumbass kid just bought a high performance sports car tgat he has no idea how to control"

My father used to point iut the kids whose parents bought them high performance cars, there was always a handful, and he could always pick out which kid was gonna have an accident that eirher killed them or put them in the hospital with lifecthreatening injuries.

He wasn't paychic just good at picking out whi the dumbasses were.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: IIRC, he was the one that got hit. Seat belts wouldn't have helped. I doubt that air bags would have, either.

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x371]


The car is thought by some to be cursed, as well.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_o​f​_James_Dean#%22Curse%22_of_Dean's_car

I've driven a kit-car 550 (similar weight balance and power) and I can see both why Dean liked it (it's incredibly nimble and responsive) and why people die driving it (it's a lot of motor for a very light body- 108hp in a body that weighs 500kg).

That kind of power-weight ratio is pretty rare unless you're talking muscle cars today.

108hp/500kg is 0.21hp/kilo curb weight.

A Challenger base V6 is 250hp, 1739 kilo. 0.14hp/kg.
A Challenger RT V8 is 372hp/1860kg. 0.2hp/kilo.

Multiplying the issues is the lightness. Ton of power, but no real weight holding the back end down. It would be very easy to turn it around.

Now, that's not why Dean died, but it could explain some of the others.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: winedrinkingman: Only three movies and he is a major reason we have biker culture.  Where is that button that lets James live but Harley Davidson has been out of business for decades?

Are you thinking of Brando?


It's got electrolytes.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
James Dean (2013 Remaster)
Youtube C9nIvPb1WQ8
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I driive by that spot a few times a year.   There is Dean themed stuff along hwy 46 in both directions (which I believe used to be 466 at the time Dean bought the farm)

At the site itself where 46 and 41 converge is a state place sign that says 'James Dean Memorial Junction'.  The restaurant nearby in Cholame has a memorial around a tree in the parking lot.   In the other direction towards Bakersfield there is a gas station that capitalizes heavily on it with a giant bust of Dean's head and the note that it was the last place he stopped at before the accident.  Nevermind that the highway has been widened and the original place has been totally obliterated.

'Die young and leave a pretty corpse" goes the saying...he joined Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Jim Morrison and others in not ending up like Elvis, where the post office had to have a debate about whether to use the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis on the postage stamp. (they went with the skinny Elvis both times.)  Funny how dying young makes you kind of immortal sometimes....
 
