 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Mark Hamill wins the Internet today with the best Presidential Debate summary   (twitter.com) divider line
105
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

5761 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Sep 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, thread over. Original nailed it.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

I thought this one was better.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a reason that Mark is the best Joker.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's always the next one. Can you imagine how low your life must be if you watched three debates and were in the SW Holiday Special?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried. Honestly tried to watch.
But it was much more entertaining watching a guy hammer rusted bolts out of a Datsun suspension.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the media doesn't take the bait and run with BSAB because the debate was bad. It was a bad debate because Trump made it that way.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I tried. Honestly tried to watch.
But it was much more entertaining watching a guy hammer rusted bolts out of a Datsun suspension.


I found the channel of the guy who makes Nixie tubes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.


I agree, that one is better.  But I wonder how many younger people are Googling this today...

"This chick said she made out with a duck!  Is there video?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: There is a reason that Mark is the best Joker.


He makes a pretty good villain.  He did quite well in "Castle in the Sky," too.

Just my 2 cents.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they call him the Cockknocker?
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Insert Family Feud contestant shouting 'Good Answer!' here.*
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: hubiestubert: There is a reason that Mark is the best Joker.

He makes a pretty good villain.  He did quite well in "Castle in the Sky," too.

Just my 2 cents.


He was great as Cockknocker
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media0.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I prefer this one

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
xxdangerbobxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.

I agree, that one is better.  But I wonder how many younger people are Googling this today...

"This chick said she made out with a duck!  Is there video?"


There's an entire movie for you mate.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091225/​
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.


She certainly straightened my corkscrew a time or two back in the day.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I tried. Honestly tried to watch.
But it was much more entertaining watching a guy hammer rusted bolts out of a Datsun suspension.


Try it the way I did last night. The Mrs watched it on TV while I sat in the other room following the fark thread, I could hear the debate well enough and was able to follow along the thread without wanting to through my laptop at the TV every time Trump interrupted with his blubbering.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming from someone who's recently been 'debating' Sir Patrick Stewart.


Uber Eats 'Tonight I'll Be Eating' Mark Hamill Vs Patrick Stewart in Connect Four via Special Group
Youtube KoFs-X07p8Q


/the Joker cameo at the end sent me to the floor laughing
//CSB - the wife and I were having chicken tikka masala with garlic naan when this commercial came on
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: hubiestubert: There is a reason that Mark is the best Joker.

He makes a pretty good villain.  He did quite well in "Castle in the Sky," too.

Just my 2 cents.


I liked him as the baddie in "Slipstream". I don't think anyone else has seen that one though.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.


Did George Lucas write and direct the debate too?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comments.ray
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.

She certainly straightened my corkscrew a time or two back in the day.


It's called Peyronie's, and you should get that looked at.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: xanadian: hubiestubert: There is a reason that Mark is the best Joker.

He makes a pretty good villain.  He did quite well in "Castle in the Sky," too.

Just my 2 cents.

He was great as Cockknocker


I forget, why was it they called him CockKnocker? That was never fully explained.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.


The neat thing about this is they are all winners with these responses. There is always plenty of love to go around for people with wit and intelligence - it's not like there is only a fixed amount of love, that must be competed for - it's an infinite wellspring.

Hate works the same way, too, otherwise, there would not be enough to go around to throw at Trump and his enablers.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Boondock3806: [Fark user image image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.

Did George Lucas write and direct the debate too?


Nah, worse, they brought in J.J. Abrams.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: As long as the media doesn't take the bait and run with BSAB because the debate was bad. It was a bad debate because Trump made it that way.


Like everything anyone with Trump's tainted dna touches. A family of defective evil loser sponges.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Boondock3806: [Fark user image image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.

Did George Lucas write and direct the debate too?


No, the debate was a product of that million monkeys with a million typewriters scenario. It wasn't the Shakespeare outcome though, it was just a bunch of poo on the paper.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Coming from someone who's recently been 'debating' Sir Patrick Stewart.


[YouTube video: Uber Eats 'Tonight I'll Be Eating' Mark Hamill Vs Patrick Stewart in Connect Four via Special Group]

/the Joker cameo at the end sent me to the floor laughing
//CSB - the wife and I were having chicken tikka masala with garlic naan when this commercial came on


That commercial, and the air hockey variant are so epic. I don't do Uber Eats, but the amount of fan service they crammed into that ten seconds is most impressive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the worst thing Ive ever seen and I just burned down an orphanage.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I tried. Honestly tried to watch.
But it was much more entertaining watching a guy hammer rusted bolts out of a Datsun suspension.


Please respect the restraining order.
 
Fubar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all look foolish now that he's released his taxes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't watch it.  I can't even stand Alec Baldwin's Trump.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard, is that you?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Unpopular opinion: I think Trump won on a technicality. He successfully dragged the debate into the mud and kept it there, just as he wanted.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, let's face it, Mark saw the entirety of his professional career and this is still worse.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I tried. Honestly tried to watch.
But it was much more entertaining watching a guy hammer rusted bolts out of a Datsun suspension.


That is in my interest stream, gotta link.

/ I should have hit myself in the balls, and have been forced to drive 10 miles into town in order to get ice for said balls. That would have been better than watching the debate

// Love me some old RWD Datsuns
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: That was the worst thing Ive ever seen and I just burned down an orphanage.


Ahem. Previous comment was for you but Fark Mobile farked it up.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x86]

I thought this one was better.

She certainly straightened my corkscrew a time or two back in the day.


Yeah? Lena Dunham did?
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: cretinbob: [media0.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I prefer this one

[i.gifer.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


That one never gets old thanks to the Joe Biden part. Perfect.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fubar: You all look foolish now that he's released his taxes.
[Fark user image 425x344]


You ALMOST had me, until I realized it wasn't in black sharpie.  that's what makes it official. ;)
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 736x292]


Which one?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

listerine69: Walker: [Fark user image image 736x292]

Which one?


I looked it up. He wrote Fant4stic. He may have escalated past Hamill
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advernaut: Hey, let's face it, Mark saw the entirety of his professional career and this is still worse.


"The entirety of his professional career" is a body of work most actors would kill for.  He was the primary protagonist in the most recognized and widely seen film franchise in movie history.  He's one of the most popular and prolific voice actors of our day.  And he's beloved by fans of several generations.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't watch the debate for the sake of my sanity, can anybody tell me what went down, in an intelligent and unbiased fashion please?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: I didn't watch the debate for the sake of my sanity, can anybody tell me what went down, in an intelligent and unbiased fashion please?


Well, the original Fark thread headline called it The Mumble in the Jungle. It failed to rise to that level of quality.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: I didn't watch the debate for the sake of my sanity, can anybody tell me what went down, in an intelligent and unbiased fashion please?


There was no intelligence.  There was no rationality. Only Zool.
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.