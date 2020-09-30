 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   And you thought doomsday preppers were nutty, just look at these Coronavirus stockpilers with their HUGE hoards that have turned their garages into mini supermarkets   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Facepalm, Toilet paper, Toilet, Supermarket, Wal-Mart, Asda, Feces, US women, Sandy Steinbrook  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured everything was getting bought out by dipshiats.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doomsday preppers are nutty because, as it turns out, they have stockpiles to last them years but they can't manage to stay inside for a week.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also

She added she wasn't planning to have a child, adding she would sell them online.

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And my wife thought I overdid it by getting a couple of extra bags of rice and beans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've got a diaper wall," she laughed, showing piles of nappies on top of one another.
She added she wasn't planning to have a child, adding she would sell them online.

Take her hoarded supplies and burn her house down./feeling a bit medieval today
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Doomsday preppers are nutty because, as it turns out, they have stockpiles to last them years but they can't manage to stay inside for a week.


I wonder if anyone actually bugged out to their bunkers in March, and how long they stayed there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason we have any shortages are people like this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: DoBeDoBeDo: Doomsday preppers are nutty because, as it turns out, they have stockpiles to last them years but they can't manage to stay inside for a week.

I wonder if anyone actually bugged out to their bunkers in March, and how long they stayed there.


I had a "friend" who left cayman on a private flight the moment it looked like it might go bad.

Decamped to a luxury $18k a month cabin in Montana. He's been there for months.

/past tense
//I might have to see him, but I don't have to respect someone who does that
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I had a "friend" who left cayman on a private flight the moment it looked like it might go bad.

Decamped to a luxury $18k a month cabin in Montana. He's been there for months.

/past tense
//I might have to see him, but I don't have to respect someone who does that


Does what?  Sounds like he's doing social distancing right.  We need more people to be like him and less people licking doorknobs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Gubbo: I had a "friend" who left cayman on a private flight the moment it looked like it might go bad.

Decamped to a luxury $18k a month cabin in Montana. He's been there for months.

/past tense
//I might have to see him, but I don't have to respect someone who does that

Does what?  Sounds like he's doing social distancing right.  We need more people to be like him and less people licking doorknobs.


Using your money to flee at the first sign of trouble, and into a more dangerous part of the world.

Fark him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got 24 bottles of bleach and have enough to last til February

I think a bottle of bleach lasts us 4-5 years.  Is this woman cutting up bodies in her bathtub?
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Using your money to flee at the first sign of trouble, and into a more dangerous part of the world.

Fark him.


Montana is dangerous?  I'm not seeing what there is to be outraged about here other than "Rich guy evil, ooga booga."
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the grasshopper looked at the ant, and mocked the ant for always storing food even though the weather was great...
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]


I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BMFPitt: Gubbo: I had a "friend" who left cayman on a private flight the moment it looked like it might go bad.

Decamped to a luxury $18k a month cabin in Montana. He's been there for months.

/past tense
//I might have to see him, but I don't have to respect someone who does that

Does what?  Sounds like he's doing social distancing right.  We need more people to be like him and less people licking doorknobs.

Using your money to flee at the first sign of trouble, and into a more dangerous part of the world.

Fark him.


I don't think I'd want to spend hurricane season in the Caymans if I didn't have to, especially during a pandemic. Assuming he didn't make his money stealing kidneys from child nuns, good for him.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT's why you see those bundles on FB marketplace....
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: got 24 bottles of bleach and have enough to last til February

I think a bottle of bleach lasts us 4-5 years.  Is this woman cutting up bodies in her bathtub?


more likely a severe germaphobe. You cut liquid bleach 1:9 for spray and would use undiluted for most scrubbing tasks. You can go through it quite rapidly under those conditions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: And the grasshopper looked at the ant, and mocked the ant for always storing food even though the weather was great...


He also asked the ant what the fark it was going to do with five years worth of shampoo.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Doomsday preppers are nutty because, as it turns out, they have stockpiles to last them years but they can't manage to stay inside for a week.


That and 'Wut do you mean I have to wear a mask? Wut about muh free dumbs'
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you can rent all of Montana for $18k/month.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here


Baby food is waaaay cheaper then wet cat food ( baby foods like pureed beef/chicken). Have you looked into that?

/ Could be misguided, but I'd trust the QC for baby food over cat food
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"I've got a diaper wall," she laughed, showing piles of nappies on top of one another.
She added she wasn't planning to have a child, adding she would sell them online.

...and in the commodities market it was light trading today, with Pampers edging up a bit, to 23 and a quarter for a standard 50 pack, but the big news is the collapse of  toothpaste, with Crest Pro Health leading the downward skid by dropping to 65 cents a tube and shampoo holding steady with Pert Plus selling for two seventy-five a bottle.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Elzar: TheFoz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here

Baby food is waaaay cheaper then wet cat food ( baby foods like pureed beef/chicken). Have you looked into that?

/ Could be misguided, but I'd trust the QC for baby food over cat food


Hmm, I'll have to look into that.  Thanks!
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kay - who didn't provide her surname - stored her stuff in her dining room and an adjoining room.
Admitting she had been building it up over two years, she said: "We have all our household beauty products. I have Pantene... I have a row which is just Two in One. I sell from home. $3 or two for $5."
She showed scores of toiletries including boxes of toothpaste, washing machine pods, soaps, washing up liquid
"I have all my women's pads. I have a few other mouthwash.
"I have a diaper wall, we were going to have another baby but that's been cancelled."

This sounds like someone who is just trying to resell crap on ebay rather than being an actual doomsday prepper.  If you have that much disposable cash, donate what you're getting to people who don't.  I buy lysol and clorox disinfecting stuff whenever I see it in the store. I just spent $100 on a bunch of actual honest-to-god Purell hand sanitizer. I could make hundreds of dollars with what I have.   But, I gave some of it to my grandmother who is in poor health and would die if she gets the virus.   My aunt, who has diabetes, couldn't find any disinfecting stuff for weeks and was just about out, so I gave her a bunch.  Some of it is about to go to my mother who is getting tested today for cancer.  I gave some to my neighbor (a nurse) who was running low.

Stocking up on extra food and supplies isn't the worst thing to do right now, provided you're not going full doomsday prepper.  A giant fark you to anyone who is stocking up and then reselling it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is amateur shiat.

Mother in laws w/ Costco cards were born to prep.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ive started restocking the pantry in anticipation of things getting shiattier again this winter. Im focusing on the stuff that was tough to come by

Im acting while delivery etc is almost normal.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: RussianPotato: And the grasshopper looked at the ant, and mocked the ant for always storing food even though the weather was great...

He also asked the ant what the fark it was going to do with five years worth of shampoo.


When super couponing was a big thing, and it still is in some stores, items like toiletries, paper towels, and toilet paper would be a big part of getting a negative bill.  Odds are she has five years worth of shampoo because it was dirt cheap for her to get it.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Doomsday preppers are nutty because, as it turns out, they have stockpiles to last them years but they can't manage to stay inside for a week.


Doomsday preppers' primary hobby is shopping; of course they couldn't stay at home.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Gubbo: Using your money to flee at the first sign of trouble, and into a more dangerous part of the world.

Fark him.

Montana is dangerous?  I'm not seeing what there is to be outraged about here other than "Rich guy evil, ooga booga."


Envy is a powerful emotion.  Especially when it comes to "friends."

Hey, we've been living in a tiny cabin in the woods since March, and one wall is heaped with canned goods from the garden.

Of course, we've been doing the same thing for years...  Still, we are unlikely to starve if things get bad enough. I grew a lot of corn, beans, and squash this year, just in case.  Turns out my ancestors knew how to get the most calories out of a garden.

I wish I liked squash.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creoena: Kay - who didn't provide her surname - stored her stuff in her dining room and an adjoining room.
Admitting she had been building it up over two years, she said: "We have all our household beauty products. I have Pantene... I have a row which is just Two in One. I sell from home. $3 or two for $5."
She showed scores of toiletries including boxes of toothpaste, washing machine pods, soaps, washing up liquid
"I have all my women's pads. I have a few other mouthwash.
"I have a diaper wall, we were going to have another baby but that's been cancelled."

This sounds like someone who is just trying to resell crap on ebay rather than being an actual doomsday prepper.  If you have that much disposable cash, donate what you're getting to people who don't.  I buy lysol and clorox disinfecting stuff whenever I see it in the store. I just spent $100 on a bunch of actual honest-to-god Purell hand sanitizer. I could make hundreds of dollars with what I have.   But, I gave some of it to my grandmother who is in poor health and would die if she gets the virus.   My aunt, who has diabetes, couldn't find any disinfecting stuff for weeks and was just about out, so I gave her a bunch.  Some of it is about to go to my mother who is getting tested today for cancer.  I gave some to my neighbor (a nurse) who was running low.

Stocking up on extra food and supplies isn't the worst thing to do right now, provided you're not going full doomsday prepper.  A giant fark you to anyone who is stocking up and then reselling it.


My parents haven't been able to find Clorox or Lysol wipes around them since February.  I lucked into two tubs since then and gave them to my parents.  We don't really go anywhere and neither do they but I'd rather they have them.

Plus we've always had lots of cleaning products under our sinks so no big loss.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: Gubbo: BMFPitt: Gubbo: I had a "friend" who left cayman on a private flight the moment it looked like it might go bad.

Decamped to a luxury $18k a month cabin in Montana. He's been there for months.

/past tense
//I might have to see him, but I don't have to respect someone who does that

Does what?  Sounds like he's doing social distancing right.  We need more people to be like him and less people licking doorknobs.

Using your money to flee at the first sign of trouble, and into a more dangerous part of the world.

Fark him.

I don't think I'd want to spend hurricane season in the Caymans if I didn't have to, especially during a pandemic. Assuming he didn't make his money stealing kidneys from child nuns, good for him.


No worries. If you want friends who are 100% only in it for themselves and don't give a flying fark about anyone else except themselves, more power to you.

Me, I'd prefer friends who don't use their money and wealth to abandon the rest of us to our fate.

On the bright side, because he was in the US he hasn't been able to get back in and he's been complaining about being away for so long. And expects people to feel sympathy for him.

Lols
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ladies have been doing this for years which means they are couponers and that is their stockpile. I raised 5 kids by couponing. This is just a recycled story in the time of COVID.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: HotWingConspiracy: RussianPotato: And the grasshopper looked at the ant, and mocked the ant for always storing food even though the weather was great...

He also asked the ant what the fark it was going to do with five years worth of shampoo.

When super couponing was a big thing, and it still is in some stores, items like toiletries, paper towels, and toilet paper would be a big part of getting a negative bill.  Odds are she has five years worth of shampoo because it was dirt cheap for her to get it.


I can go dig up a bunch of dirt outside for free, but I'm not going to fill my house with it. These people have mental problems.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And if everything goes sideways, they think advertising their stonkpile to the public is a good idea? Them bad hombres will rob them first.
 
bawsis [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Elzar: TheFoz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here

Baby food is waaaay cheaper then wet cat food ( baby foods like pureed beef/chicken). Have you looked into that?

/ Could be misguided, but I'd trust the QC for baby food over cat food

Hmm, I'll have to look into that.  Thanks!


Please do not feed your cat baby food unless you plan on supplementing it with adequate levels all of the feline required nutrients, most importantly taurine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So much packaging, so little product.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: got 24 bottles of bleach and have enough to last til February

I think a bottle of bleach lasts us 4-5 years.  Is this woman cutting up bodies in her bathtub?


Buy a smaller bottle. Sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) breaks down over time into sodium chloride + oxygen (2NaCl+O2). After a year or so, you've got salt water with a little bleach rather than bleach - you only start with a(typically) 6-8% solution.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm conflicted about this. On the one hand it's their own money and if they've been gradually building their stockpiles over years, well there are worse hobbies I guess. Especially if their area is prone to natural disasters. If they bought trolley after trolley of toilet paper and nappies as the lockdown hit, though, they can go to hell.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Joe USer: And my wife thought I overdid it by getting a couple of extra bags of rice and beans.


Rice and beans makes more sense than 500 jugs of laundry soap and dozens of jars of jam. I often wonder what kind of Armageddon these people are stocking up for with boxes of cereal because stuff like that doesn't exactly keep and if you can still find milk things can't be that bad. With rice, beans, flour, salt sugar you are in good shape if not exactly eating anything exciting. Failing that a pistol and knowing where the cereal hoarders are hiding is a good plan B.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bawsis: TheFoz: Elzar: TheFoz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here

Baby food is waaaay cheaper then wet cat food ( baby foods like pureed beef/chicken). Have you looked into that?

/ Could be misguided, but I'd trust the QC for baby food over cat food

Hmm, I'll have to look into that.  Thanks!

Please do not feed your cat baby food unless you plan on supplementing it with adequate levels all of the feline required nutrients, most importantly taurine.


The cats split one can of wet food in the morning and then have dry food at night and the auto feeder gives them a snack around 3am.

I'll look into the nutrients a bit more I guess.  Thanks!
 
Juc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of those stockpiles look like normal houses in the boonies around here.
Basically once it takes over an hour to get to a place to buy grocery items ya tend to buy the stuff that doesn't go bad in bulk, that way you don't need to go as often.

/sister-in-law lives 6 hours from civilization, they bring a trailer when they go on a shopping trip. Costco is real handy for folks who live a bit farther away from a large town.
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make America Great Again - by living off the stores we put down during the Obama administration.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Joe USer: And my wife thought I overdid it by getting a couple of extra bags of rice and beans.

Rice and beans makes more sense than 500 jugs of laundry soap and dozens of jars of jam. I often wonder what kind of Armageddon these people are stocking up for with boxes of cereal because stuff like that doesn't exactly keep and if you can still find milk things can't be that bad. With rice, beans, flour, salt sugar you are in good shape if not exactly eating anything exciting. Failing that a pistol and knowing where the cereal hoarders are hiding is a good plan B.


My neighbor and I were discussing buying guns the other day for the first times in each of our lives.  Not really sure I want to own one but who knows what this winter is gonna bring?

I mean... I have guns.  Lots of guns.  And a chainsaw!

/will my power washer help?
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: got 24 bottles of bleach and have enough to last til February

I think a bottle of bleach lasts us 4-5 years.  Is this woman cutting up bodies in her bathtub?


There is a whole community of - mostly - women who are obsessive about cleaning and hygiene. The cult leader is, I believe, "Mrs Hinch" on Instagram. These people get through bleach and others chemical cleaners like you would not believe.

The equivalent for men is probably the car "detailing" community.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it makes you guys feel better. Since the stores have been selling out they haven't had any real sales. These same couponers haven't been able to replenish their stockpiles with anything useful.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Elzar: TheFoz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I have a four month supply of cat food in my basement so I'm getting a kick...

/mainly because the one is super picky and the wet food has to be ordered online cause no one sells it around here

Baby food is waaaay cheaper then wet cat food ( baby foods like pureed beef/chicken). Have you looked into that?

/ Could be misguided, but I'd trust the QC for baby food over cat food


Cats cannot manufacture taurine, an essential amino acid for eyesight and muscle development. They are obligate carnivores for this reason, and cat food specifically has taurine added for this reason. Baby food might not suffice for a proper cat diet.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NINEv2: And if everything goes sideways, they think advertising their stonkpile to the public is a good idea? Them bad hombres will rob them first.


What is the first rule of Fight Club?
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kindms: Ive started restocking the pantry in anticipation of things getting shiattier again this winter. Im focusing on the stuff that was tough to come by


I live in the middle of nowhere. Only one supermarket delivers, and they are booked solid. At some point we'll have to isolate, I expect, so since early in the year we've made sure we have enough reasonably nice food in stock to see us through two weeks. That's not a huge amount, but not having it could cause real problems. And if we don't use it, it'll do for a camping holiday next summer.
 
