 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Americans are drinking more in 2020 than they did in 2019   (axios.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Benzodiazepine, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol, Ethanol, Drinking culture, Beer, Vodka, Yeast  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't drink much anymore but I'm going through twice as much weed in half the time.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speaking of, time to Irish up the coffee.
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every. Damn. Day.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sober last night.

~That~ won't happen again.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure I've had more to drink this year than the two before it combined. We were all supposed to be flying in our cars by now, and we have THIS instead *gestures at everything*
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: I was sober last night.

~That~ won't happen again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I was sober last night.

~That~ won't happen again.


The only night I didn't drink, and mostly because I recognize that my drinking is beginning to become a problem.

Wish I had drank, though, for sure.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Speaking of, time to Irish up the coffee.


Good call.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why so many people are playing Demoman in TF2... They want someone to relate to.
 
godxam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thenixon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had this bottle of everclear, to make hand sanitizer out of. Then I stopped leaving home anyway.

So it's gone.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Being that I work most days around a bunch of maskless Trumper idiots you're good damn right I drink more. I'm pretty sure I'm keeping the lights on at most Islay distilleries personally.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On average, alcohol was consumed one day more per month by three of four adults.

Why, yes, I drink 32 days per month.  For 3 adults.  Nice to see that I'm above average.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I said we bring back opioids. They'll get the job done much better than alcohol, and if you combined the two the world looks sunny and bright once again.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?


A case of wine every ten days,
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've definitely been drinking more, but it tends to be a cider or a glass of wine while making dinner. I haven't gotten rip-roaring grad school weekend drunk in years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's bourbon o'clock somewhere.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?

A case of wine every ten days,


I'm hitting just under 1.5l per week.

2020 is BRUTAL.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok I'll admit, I've got an alcohol problem.  Last night I ran out of booze during the debate, so tonight I have a problem...
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?


The big bottle of Bulleit every two weeks.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"On average, alcohol was consumed one day more per month by three of four adults."
Only one day more? Come on America.

"Frequency of alcohol consumption for women increased by 17%. Heavy drinking among women - four or more drinks within a few hours - spiked 41% since 2019.
Mom?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/about that much
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks Captain Obvious.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The real shame of women binge drinking 41% more this year is that it's not happening in bars where subby can take advantage.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got my local gas station to stock 6x16 oz cans of arrogant bastard.

I'm not saying I'm drinking more, but I might be drinking more.
 
godxam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?


about 2 sixers, almost  a bottle of single malt, and an occasional bottle of wine or two in a week.  see above post.
 
synithium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I got my local gas station to stock 6x16 oz cans of arrogant bastard.

I'm not saying I'm drinking more, but I might be drinking more.


I cut back by deliberately only going to the gas station and buying one can per day.

Being lazy, the absurdity of making two trips a day is cutting down on my alcohol problem.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am not drinking more, but man am I whipsawing through the whole goddamn bag(s) of chips like it's my job.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That almost deserves a tag with more certainty than "Obvious". Maybe "Mandatory", "An Obligation" or "A Given"?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That almost deserves a tag with more certainty than "Obvious". Maybe "Mandatory", "An Obligation" or "A Given"?


I was thinking "Duh"
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?

A case of wine every ten days,


A handle of Ezra
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i'm drinking less, and have that sweet slightly less dad bod to prove it
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

synithium: Axeofjudgement: I got my local gas station to stock 6x16 oz cans of arrogant bastard.

I'm not saying I'm drinking more, but I might be drinking more.

I cut back by deliberately only going to the gas station and buying one can per day.

Being lazy, the absurdity of making two trips a day is cutting down on my alcohol problem.


Oh I mean I'm getting 6 packs every day of the 16 oz cans. Conveniently located in my way home from my jobsite
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bought a 750 of vodak when picking up pandemic supplies at the end of February (still proud of myself of beating the rush on that one, though the TP thing did catch me off guard. Not to the point of regretting needing a bidet but I was down to two rolls before it could be found again) that was gone by the end of March but haven't had a drink since.

I have smoked more pot than my usual few times a year indulgence including a road trip to Colorado for election cycle supplies last month but the booze was making me feel worse instead of numbing me to the tire fire that is the American condition these days.

Whatever is getting you through this I wish you well. Take care of yourself so we can take care of each other.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I stopped drinking in mid 2018 as a calorie cutting measure. It worked, too, as I managed to drop twenty pounds.

I put about ten on in the first months after Kentucky went into lockdown, though just from overeating. I remained sober save for one night when my boyfriend wanted assistance in cutting his hair -- I took a shot of vodak to calm my nerves. I have since managed to lose that ten and I am still working to lose more. Other than that one aforementioned shot, I have been dry.

Thus, I suppose I can say that I have had more to drink this year than last year, if only because I had one shot this year and nothing at all last year.

On November 3, however, I will be getting utterly and completely trashed. My Presidential election tradition is cutting myself off from all outside information, watching movies and drinking continuously. Due to early voting in Kentucky I will not even need to go out during the day so I may start earlier than usual as my workplace is closed on Presidential elections. I have also requested the rest of the week off to deal with the subsequent hangover. Given predictions that the results may not be fully known right away, I must consider whether to check the election results once my hangover clears on Wednesday or whether I will just pour another shot and wait for the weekend.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I am not drinking more, but man am I whipsawing through the whole goddamn bag(s) of chips like it's my job.


Yeah we had to jettison the "snack basket" a few weeks ago. Still drinking steadily though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, I mean...
(Gestures vaguely at everything)
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know I'm doin my part.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For me drinking is a social activity and so my alcohol consumption is down dramatically due to the lockdown.  It increased after restaurant patios were allowed to reopen on a limited basis but I'm still down for the year.  And I don't make tactical errors like watching shiatshow debates.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Tillmaster: Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?

A case of wine every ten days,

A handle of Ezra


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, what?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

godxam: [Fark user image 850x478]


So..what are they drinking?

9 Coronas
Youtube HJ19qh4g2-o
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife and I split about a bottle a night together... Probably a bit more when we go cheap and get the Black Box...

// wish I could afford a good Nigori Sake every night...
// the wine does the job
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like drinking but I do not want liver spots.  I try to moderate my drinking as a result.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

italie: I was sober last night.

~That~ won't happen again.


Speaking of which, I ended up on passed out the floor halfway in and out of my half bathroom election night 2016.

For awhile, I couldn't honestly determine if survived the night or died from alcohol poisoning and ended up in hell.

I didn't drink last night.
I don't plan on overdoing it like that again for these things. It was disconcerting, to say the least.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alcohol withdrawal, cirrhosis, etc are no joke peeps.  Get that sh*t under control.  Your body and mental health will thank you.

//Alcoholic who used lockdown to get clean.  Over 6 months sober now.  Nice to wake up feeling refreshed.

At my worst, I was a fifth of vodka in 36 hours.  Thankfully my liver was only fatty.  My enzymes were through the roof...now normal.  Also, blood pressure is back to normal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I ain't drunk.  I'm just drinking.
 
threehammers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Serious question, how much liquor per week are you fellow Farkers going through?


Liquor? Probably about a fifth and a half, 1125 milliliters say.

Beer?  A case, easy. Maybe closer to two because I usually get 3-4 pints at a time.

The timing in this thread is pretty coincidental, I've been thinking all morning that I need to be more disciplined about quitting. I probably should tbh
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I like drinking but I do not want liver spots.  I try to moderate my drinking as a result.


Username checks in and attempts to not pass out on the floor?
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder why?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.