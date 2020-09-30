 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Don't you hate it when your phlebotomist keeps a vial of your blood for years, rents a plane, and then crop dusts the vicinity of a recent crime scene with it?   (ctpost.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Crime, State Police, 38-year-old Gregory Blue, unidentified victim, Norwich man, Warrant, Law enforcement terminology, Theft  
268 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 8:05 AM (12 minutes ago)



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assailant wore two hats.  At the same time?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this was a CSI episode.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Pretty sure this was a CSI episode.


I was thinking the same thing
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The victim told police the man, who police said was Blue, pulled a gun on him and demanded his money, phone and keys.

Smurf!  The smurfin' smurfer's smurfin' well smurfed!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It worked for OJ, so why not try it here?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
unbelievable.
At least make it a one armed phlebotomist.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How high do you have to be to pick that as your go-to story?
 
