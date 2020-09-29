 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   And the wind cries "Scary"
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite Jimi Hendrix tunes to play on the guitar.   Largely because it's not that difficult to play.
 
The Master Baiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's tripping down the streets of the city, smilin' at everybody she sees?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long before we get a perpetual storm like Jupiter's Great Red Spot.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: I wonder how long before we get a perpetual storm like Jupiter's Great Red Spot.


Go to the politics tab.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busytown - The Wind (DOS version)
Youtube JwWq-9ZQ6Kg
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's after the Greek alphabet again?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: What's after the Greek alphabet again?


Dogs and cats living together.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

uttertosh: What's after the Greek alphabet again?


Roman numerals.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uttertosh: What's after the Greek alphabet again?


𓃠 𓃷 𓆦 𓋕 𓏅
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gooch: I wonder how long before we get a perpetual storm like Jupiter's Great Red Spot.


Infinity years.

The reason why Jupiter has a perpetual (well, very long lived) storm is because it's a gas giant.   There are no surface features to apply friction, or differing surface temperatures to feed or starve it, or chaotic winds that push it in different directions.   Notice that it stays at precisely the same latitude on Jupiter?  That can't happen on Earth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
White man came across the sea
He brought us pain and misery
He killed our tribes killed our creed
He took our game for his own needWe fought him hard we fought him well
Out on the plains we gave him hell
But many came too much for Cree
Oh will we ever be set free?Riding through dust clouds and barren wastes
Galloping hard on the plains
Chasing the redskins back to their holes
Fighting them at their own game
Murder for freedom the stab in the back
Women and children are cowards attackRun to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your livesSoldier blue in the barren wastes
Hunting and killing their game
Raping the women and wasting the men
The only good Indians are tame
Selling them whiskey and taking their gold
Enslaving the young and destroying the oldRun to the hills, run for your lives
 
flondrix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uttertosh: What's after the Greek alphabet again?


at.mansbjorkman.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uttertosh: What's after the Greek alphabet again?


We're in a dispute through a time warp hole with the Phoenicians but Weather Team-11 out of Branson is on the case and we've got a whole list of new names! I like Eshmounhilles
 
