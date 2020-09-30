 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Russia to release doctored COVID-19 vaccine study data just in time for a certain American president to "win" reelection   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think it'll matter. Gab about a vaccine ain't a vaccine. The "ignore it and reopen everything" is the better tactic anyway.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Number one, you think Trump followers can evaluate anything?  (have you see these morons?)
Number two, they're the original anti-vaxxers.
Number three, Donnie is done for, no amount of BSing  around the edges by Russia is gonna do anything.
Number four, see numbers one-three.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will you shut up, Subby?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus Jumped-Up-Christ on a cracker!
I don't know if FARK offers a price for shrillest and most ridiculous headline of the year, but if such a thing existed, you would have my vote, Subby.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will not and will encourage others to not take a Putin vaccine.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russia: does something
Left: DRRRUUUUUMMMMMF!

Not a good look
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they unblind the study after six weeks, they're basically throwing it away. No usable data from it will ever exist.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, your headline is dumb.  Three and a half years of investigations have established that it is the Democrats that are absolutely swimming in Russian cash.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin is terrified that rainbow ice cream has power over his sexuality.

He's farking stupid!

Why should I trust anything from a man who isn't lactose intolerant but is scared of ice cream?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Subby, your headline is dumb.  Three and a half years of investigations have established that it is the Democrats that are absolutely swimming in Russian cash.


No. Don't be spreading your accelerationist disinformation here.

Take that shiat over to your Russian masters, and while you're at it, why don't you test that krokodil and flintstones russian garbage vaccine. We'll wait.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: Russia: does something
Left: DRRRUUUUUMMMMMF!

Not a good look


Russia does bad, hasty science, people who know how the scientific method is supposed to work get pissed.

Back in the day bad science like this would get you dead astronauts and really sad stories about the animals shot into space.

A bad vaccine will do a whole lot worse to a whole lot more people.
So why release data that's purely meaningless from a scientific standpoint?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I encourage you Trumpers to take the Russian vaccine as soon as possible. Maybe follow it up with a nice Chlorox enema.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"People are dying just like during a war," Gintsburg said as he sat in his wood-paneled office in Moscow, holding a crystal model of a coronavirus. "

This is an early scene in a Bond film where the villain is laying out his plans via an elaborate model.
 
