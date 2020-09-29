 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Village mayor encourages cleaning woman to run against him in order to meet the legal election requirement of having a minimum of two candidates. Loses to her in a landslide   (bbc.com) divider line
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's a start! Stay away from the stairs, Marina !!!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So let me understand this.  Guy from Putin's party runs for office, and 1. notices that his candidacy is technically illegal because he's the only candidate, 2. encourages someone else to run against him, and 3. when he loses to that candidate, announces that she won fair and square and wishes her good luck in her new role.

There's another follower of Putin who would be well-advised to take notice of this.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the election rigging element of this is just taken in stride, very blasé because it's Russia.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
 
