The Fark servers are melting faster than Trump can talk over the Moderator. It's your 2020 Presidential First Debate Thread 2
275
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*popcorn.gif*
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't even get the 2nd page of the other thread to load... hopefully this is better :)
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Had to turn it off, was giving me a headache.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
do you think they'll cut trump's mike to stop interruptions, or will he walk off stage, before the end?

this is beyond insane.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn the server's on fire
 
slama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whaaaaat the farkkk is happening
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is fun
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is pants on head stupid
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Will you shut up, man."  - Biden

"Keep yappin." - Biden

At a certain point, you gotta treat the clown like the joke he is, lest people confuse you for his peer.

I think the timing on him getting sick of it was appropriate.

"You have two *uninterrupted minutes, Vice President."

"Good luck..." ... speaks for 1 minutes 45 seconds ...

Trump words fall out of Trump's wordhold.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"get out of your bunker and out of the sand trap..."
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only way I could take pleasure from this debate is if Trump has an aneurysm burst mid-sentence.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drop the trapdoor underneath Trump
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I managed to collect the dragonballs I would wish for a debate moderator with the balls to actually cut the mic of people who talk past their time.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Biden just skewered Trump. Nice.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump's plan is to yell and bully to get Biden flustered.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing we didn't pick Warren. Can you imagine the competence?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark.com to the internet:  Will you shut up man?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Name any of those Dem governors that are praising you?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump just threw Russia under the bus, saying you'll never get the right numbers from them
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm nauseated.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: I can't even get the 2nd page of the other thread to load... hopefully this is better :)


* 3 minutes later *

Nope, guess not LOL
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a shiat show. Trump is on drugs.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Working tonight, thankfully have an excuse to not watch a couple of 70 year olds forget why they are yelling at each other.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey Chris, do your farking job. Moderate. Get that asshole to STFU.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tried.  I can't watch.

Trump is throwing a full on hold my beer temper tantrum.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
trump is a spoiled brat. mr interupter!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL, Trump trying to compare H1N1 deaths to COVID deaths
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biden is rallying.

They've figured how to handle the crosstalk.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay boys, girls and genderfluid otherkin... suggesting we all switch over to mobile view to reduce server load.

Slap that "m" in front of the "f" in "fark"
Save all of Drew's servers from going dark.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Therapeutics!

DRINK!

/ Or puff in my case.
 
raius
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I made this into a drinking game, I'm sure I'd be dead.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is a worthless piece of shiat who deserves to die a slow, painful death. I cannot stand the thought of him, the sight of him, the sound of him. I wish he never existed.

BTW, did he snort a small mountain full of coke and Adderal before going on stage tonight? Motherfarker is unhinged, more so than usual.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christ almighty Trump is full of garbage

Screw this, I'm going to go kill some trolls in an MMO, it's more satisfying
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
H1N1?

Dude, that's a self-own right there.

I don't remember having to put on a mask or be quarantined during H1N1. Hell, I had a life during H1N1.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For f*cks sake, Mangolini, just rage quit already.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"You don't trust Pfizer?" Hahaha, no, definitely not.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why am I getting the impression that Trump doesn't know the difference between Pfizer and FISA?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WE BROKE FARK!!!!

Twenty five minutes
 
tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cut Trump's microphone off. farkING shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump has some nerve talking about making things political he made masks into a political thing maybe he should not hypocrisy so much
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The servers are drunk. Yes, the actual servers.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark Server room

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wallace: "Hold on, I have the chief of research of Pfizer on the line..."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The head of your vaccine operation said your timemlines aren't realistic.

I disagree with him.

I disagree with you.

/ffs
 
quiotu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Biden is rallying.

They've figured how to handle the crosstalk.


I sounds like Biden and the moderator had to basically tag team Trump. Trump is trying to bully the show, and no one there gives a shiat about what he wants to say.

This is embarrassing on a brand new level, and I'm not even watching it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BLEACH
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The military's all set up to deliver." WTF
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haha bleach
 
Squik2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On the future of COVID, all he has to say is "I'd fund and listen to the scientists and do everything they recommend"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey just stick some bleach in your arm and light bulb up your butt
 
