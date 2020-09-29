 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Balls   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing Desk - 4 years. It saved my back and changed my life.
Those balls always looked awful to me.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had a balance ball chair at home for years. I bought it for the few hours a week I used to sit at my desk. Pros - I can bounce a bit as I sit to take some of the "fidgeting" out and it was cheaper than a nice chair or a sit/stand desk. Cons - it is not good for daily use for months and it encourages me to sit crookedly which I only noticed when I started doing video calls. So, for 4-8 hours/week, fine; for 40-50 hours/week, yikes.

I prefer my ergonomic chair plus sit-stand desk at work.
 
powhound
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Standing Desk - 4 years. It saved my back and changed my life.
Those balls always looked awful to me.


The school I teach at has installed standing desks at almost every location in the admin area and library. Teaching has the benefit of being on your feet and moving. I rarely spend more than 1-2 hours in a chair.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Standing Desk - 4 years. It saved my back and changed my life.
Those balls always looked awful to me.


Family Guy Standing Desk
Youtube Dh9wyy0S3dg
 
