(NJ.com) Weeners When settling a $2.45M lawsuit, use the indefinite article "a" dildo, never "your" dildo   (nj.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 11:38 PM



SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is even lamer than I understood it to be from the NYPost article.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I believe it is "you're dildo".
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wiener wiener wiener
wiener wiener wang!
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate bullies. This is obviously a case of some morons thinking it was fun to bother a coworker. They probably pushed other kids around when they were younger. He deserves the money for having to put up with that crap.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not mine, baby. Honestly.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's absolutely, positively never "mom's dildo".  That's right out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Memory foam mattress never forget...
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This year has been bad enough without these endless repeats reenforcing the Groundhog Day vibe.
 
reign424
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smurfette: Big Blue?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: This year has been bad enough without these endless repeats reenforcing the Groundhog Day vibe.


Uh, phrasing.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: It's absolutely, positively never "mom's dildo".  That's right out.


And in.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What in the name of hell did I just read?
Why would someone even think that crap is funny or harmless?
I've got a quirky sense of humor, I'm not easily offended and it's fun to mess with co-workers, friends and family, but, this is stupid...
I read the article twice and still came away thinking, "what the actual fark!?"
Now I'm gonna go read the comments here and get a laugh, 'cause I NEED to after reading that 😣
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For some reason I can't post pics, so

"This thread is dildos"
 
