 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Which is better - whole milk or almond milk? Also, which is better - going to jail or not going to jail?   (cbs12.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Florida man, West Palm Beach, Florida, United States, milk  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 2:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Almonds don't have nipples.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Done in one
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Almonds don't have nipples.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, not since the giant almonds went extinct.

Now haz a sad.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I buy it sometime.  I don't drink milk, but sometimes need it for a recipe and almond milk keeps longer.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely no question about it - Whole milk is better.

Disclaimer:  I grew up on a dairy farm.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have nipples, Greg. Can you milk me?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Almonds don't have nipples.


Also if you read the ingredients list it doesn't say emulsified, pulverized, or liquefied, almonds henceforth I think it's really disingenuous to call that a milk
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean which is better, whole milk or almond juice.  It's not farking milk  Note that I don't consider skimmed milk to be milk.  It's water pretending to be milk.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brandi Morgan: almond milk keeps longer


That's because it isn't milk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Absolutely no question about it - Whole milk is better.

Disclaimer:  I grew up on a dairy farm.


Well, it  works real good if you're not planning to 60.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should avoid almond milk unless you want to go to the Bad Place
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate almond milk is really good, and it won't mess up your stomach from the lactose.


/wanders off for a glass of chocolate almond milk
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first became aware that I was lactose intolerant I had switched to Almond milk, Silk Dark chocolate isn't bad, but I've since switched to Lactaid or house brand lactose free Whole milk, SO much better. I've also found that Green Valley creamery makes lactose free butter, sour cream, cream cheese, and half and half and Lactaid makes a cottage cheese. Those plus certified cheeses from Finlandia and Cabbot Creamery have covered 99.9% of my dairy needs. There's even oddball stuff like a sweetened condensed milk from Carnation that is available on Amazon. Oh, and Lactaid has a pretty good line of icecream.

The harder part has been avoiding it in prepared foods and eating out, it involves reading every label, checking websites, and occasionally being miserable. That's actually been a silver lining of covid, in eating 80% more meals homemade so my number of episodes has gone way down.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Chocolate almond milk is really good, and it won't mess up your stomach from the lactose.


I accidentally bought a bottle of iced mocha that was made with almond juice.  It wasn't bad, but I prefer the real milk variation.  It's the milk fat that makes all the difference.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Almonds don't have nipples.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magnesium doesn't have nipples either but the next pedant in here saying almonds don't havr nipples can have a big ol' glass of Milk of Magnesia and blow it out your ass.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.


Sure.
But, read the ingredients.
Almond milk does not have any emulsion, pulverized, or liquefied almonds.
I suspect they just rinse almonds off and call that almond milk.
Much how like whey protein is formally dairy garbage.
 
turboke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: You should avoid almond milk unless you want to go to the Bad Place


*shakes tiny indecisive fist*
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.


No, the words "milk" and "slurry" aren't synonyms.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't need either much, but if it's beverages or cereal, I can accept almond milk. But for cooking, they aren't the same. You're looking for the chemistry of milk in baking, but I guess the people who drink almond milk aren't making pastries.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love how both arguments conflict.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Joe USer: The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.

Sure.
But, read the ingredients.
Almond milk does not have any emulsion, pulverized, or liquefied almonds.
I suspect they just rinse almonds off and call that almond milk.
Much how like whey protein is formally dairy garbage.


You are an idiot
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: Joe USer: The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.

Sure.
But, read the ingredients.
Almond milk does not have any emulsion, pulverized, or liquefied almonds.
I suspect they just rinse almonds off and call that almond milk.
Much how like whey protein is formally dairy garbage.

You are an idiot


Fark user imageView Full Size

Look!
Water and almonds.

Read some of the recipes.

Explain how something that isn't using pulverized, liquefied, or an emulsion of almonds is a milk?
It sounds more like a rinse
Or steep
Which means it's a tea or a drink.
Like cool aid.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't need either much, but if it's beverages or cereal, I can accept almond milk. But for cooking, they aren't the same. You're looking for the chemistry of milk in baking, but I guess the people who drink almond milk aren't making pastries.


Kind of this.   I can take almond milk on cereal, it's quite alright in that case.  But it sucks for cooking or for our daily lattes we make at home.

I do use either skim or 1% for the lattes, it foams much better than whole milk.   And you are right, 2% or whole milk for baking and cooking sauces, etc.

CSS: my grandkids mother was just so sure that the kids liked almond milk better than real milk (she doesn't like milk).  But when they came over, they were excited because Nana had real milk, they'd drink glasses of the stuff like it was a fine wine.   I didn't have the heart to tell her that.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chitownmike: waxbeans: Joe USer: The 'ZOMG! is not teh milk' crowd needs to learn English. Words have multiple meanings.

Almond milk doesn't taste as good to me, but I grew up drinking moo juice.

Sure.
But, read the ingredients.
Almond milk does not have any emulsion, pulverized, or liquefied almonds.
I suspect they just rinse almonds off and call that almond milk.
Much how like whey protein is formally dairy garbage.

You are an idiot

[Fark user image 425x238]
Look!
Water and almonds.

Read some of the recipes.

Explain how something that isn't using pulverized, liquefied, or an emulsion of almonds is a milk?
It sounds more like a rinse
Or steep
Which means it's a tea or a drink.
Like cool aid.


You better stop before you start shouting insane, ridiculous bullshiat like "Turkey bacon isn't bacon because turkeys don't have any pork belly on them!".

/strips of turkey thigh, or pulverized white and dark meat is not bacon
//tried it once because a weird uncle was visiting that wouldn't eat "anything with lips"
///hypocrite, because he wasn't vegetarian, fish and fowl were fine
////turkey bacon sucks
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.