 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   You no longer have to play jump rope with dog walkers in this town   (wtnh.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Connecticut, WEST HAVEN, City Council, dog owners, New rules, New Haven, Connecticut, state parks, Long Island Sound  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 9:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should be international law.

Those farking extend-a-leashes are the worst of them.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here, it's 6 feet.

And I agree, those extendable leashes... just no
 
McJaemes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: This should be international law.

Those farking extend-a-leashes are the worst of them.


They're a waste of money anyway. I have had a few. They break too easily.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that a requirement in some neighborhoods these days? White people are weird.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.