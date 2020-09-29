 Skip to content
(Seacoastonline.com)   The Maine Superspreader Wedding was so successful that New Hampshire is about to host the sequel. Prepare for Son Of Superspreader   (seacoastonline.com) divider line
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His god is as dead as his parishioners.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: His god is as dead as his parishioners.


You see? Death gets you closer to god after all. You're both dead!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that geek tab article which basically says that Corona is the equivalent of HIV in how it targets certain immune cells.

So now every time I see Covid-19 articles, my brain replaces it with Airborne-AIDS-2020.

I hope their wedding was worth getting Airborne-AIDS-2020.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main superspreader is subby's mom.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I read that geek tab article which basically says that Corona is the equivalent of HIV in how it targets certain immune cells.

So now every time I see Covid-19 articles, my brain replaces it with Airborne-AIDS-2020.

I hope their wedding was worth getting Airborne-AIDS-2020.


I asked the admins to put it on the main page.  That is damned scary.  But that is what scientists have been suggesting for months, that it is not just a respiratory virus and they don't know what the long-term effects will be.  But they have a better idea now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: His god is as dead as his parishioners.


Man, God is like, way less dead than I thought he was.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think people from Maine would know about COVID spread at weddings.

But no, just got the call from my mom last night that my dumbass brother went to Wyoming for a wedding (I think his wife was officiating), and they've both got it now.  She has symptoms, he doesn't.  (or at least, didn't last night when I texted him about what a dumbass he was)

So if we start hearing about a super-spreading wedding in Jackson Hole, I went to middle school with the groom.  (who I haven't seen since December 2018 ... but at the time, he was dating an airline stewardess, so even if it was a small wedding, it's possible that it'll get *really* bad)
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got dibs on the brunette, whose jumping in the grenade for the hot but crazy red head?
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idiots will be idiots. I guess you can't quarantine stupid.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the nice things about being older is I'm past all the wedding BS. There was that stretch from my mid 20's to mid 30's where it seemed like I had to go to a wedding every few months. God I farking hate weddings.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It doesn't seem to be, but it clearly -should- be illegal for anyone, even a "pastor", to tell people to ignore public safety protections during a pandemic, and to "rely on god" - especially when not only illnesses but deaths are linked to the event.

I'm all for letting people to believe what they want - but this should be 'over the line' into the "illegal" area.

And, since this is also apropos to the Dim Reaper, the same should apply to him. His idiocy has killed tens of thousands unnecessarily.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh hell...

Went to a choral concert in that church a few years ago.  Nice place.  Also used to live just down the road from The Hall.  We do not need this shiat going on in my neck of the woods.
 
