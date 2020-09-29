 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   So much for herd immunity: "SARS-CoV-2 infects human CD4+ T helper cells, but not CD8+ T cells..." Meaning it impairs adaptive immunity   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Are those the same T-cells HIV co-opts?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Are those the same T-cells HIV co-opts?


Yes.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3543107/
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Are those the same T-cells HIV co-opts?


Apparently and generally, yes...

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3543107/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.


I'm a little out of my league here, but it kinda sounds to me like a big part of the immune response just doesn't see the virus.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, I sure didn't have "Airborne AIDS" on my 2020 disaster bingo.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And it is only in severe cases of COVID-19?

Hey scientists!  Quit being such nerds and explain this shiat.

Show your workings!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: And it is only in severe cases of COVID-19?

Hey scientists!  Quit being such nerds and explain this shiat.

Show your workings!


And is it severe because of the patient's immune response or because of a variation of the virus?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

incendi: Well, I sure didn't have "Airborne AIDS" on my 2020 disaster bingo.


We really should have seen it coming though.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ambivalence: incendi: Well, I sure didn't have "Airborne AIDS" on my 2020 disaster bingo.

We really should have seen it coming though.


Butthole spiders and penis flattening sure to follow.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Question: Is this impairment of the immune system just during the infection, or is it permanent? Does it only impact the response to SARS-CoV-2, or everything?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't have enough bourbon for this
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.


If I read it correctly (I only sort-of do), it invades the cells that identify new germs. The cells that identify old germs are mostly left alone.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Are those the same T-cells HIV co-opts?

Yes.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3543107/


Greeeaaat.  I knew bacteria traded tricks with each other across species (plasmid exchange).  Do viruses do that also, or is this more of a convergent evolution thing?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Question: Is this impairment of the immune system just during the infection, or is it permanent? Does it only impact the response to SARS-CoV-2, or everything?


Much like we've been saying with this virus since day-farking-one, we don't know yet because it's a brand new virus and everyone should farking treat it like airborne HIV until we know more.  We do know, and have for months, that there are long haulers whose symptoms persist for months and whose viral tests go from positive to negative to positive, so yeah, there's a possibility anyone infected will be farked forever.  After all, initial infection with HIV also tends to produce flu-like symptoms and then people feel fine for months to years.

/Let's all pray it can't hide out in the nervous system for a few decades and mutate as readily.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this mean we get more subpar Chris Rock movies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Are those the same T-cells HIV co-opts?

Yes.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3543107/

Greeeaaat.  I knew bacteria traded tricks with each other across species (plasmid exchange).  Do viruses do that also, or is this more of a convergent evolution thing?


It's possible for a virus to transpose its genetic material into another virus if both have infected the exact same cell. It's much more likely that both evolved the same trait independently.
 
way south
‘’ 3 hours ago  

incendi: Well, I sure didn't have "Airborne AIDS" on my 2020 disaster bingo.


That's what the "China made it" conspiracy theorists were saying back in the year of February.
We sure we wanna run with that?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.


The body sends out special white blood cells called t cells to help fight the virus. The virus infects the t cells and destroys them . There are now fewer t cells to deal with the virus.

Is my assumption there is thus some sort of threshold, where you have so much virus it's infecting your immune system itself every battle. It creates a runaway death spiral effect that is hard for the body to ever get out of.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I guess everyone is boned.

Goddamn, I do love interpreting the results of papers I don't understand.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So how many hiv therapeutics have been tried?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sim Tree: gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.

The body sends out special white blood cells called t cells to help fight the virus. The virus infects the t cells and destroys them . There are now fewer t cells to deal with the virus.

Is my assumption there is thus some sort of threshold, where you have so much virus it's infecting your immune system itself every battle. It creates a runaway death spiral effect that is hard for the body to ever get out of.


Earlier in the summer, a study said that the virus invades the t-cells but does not destroy them. This more recent study is way more pessimistic.

In the thread posted months ago (I was subby) there were a couple of Farkers (I forget who) who were doing everything they could to discredit the science. I think we are at the point now where we have to accept SARS-COV2 infects t-cells and does bad things.

All the more reason to stay inside, isolate, and wait for a vaccine. because if it wrecks t-cells that identify new germs....well....then we are goodly farked, my friend.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WillofJ2: So how many hiv therapeutics have been tried?


Or, vis-a-vis, would a therapy for this also help people with HIV?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Sim Tree: gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.

The body sends out special white blood cells called t cells to help fight the virus. The virus infects the t cells and destroys them . There are now fewer t cells to deal with the virus.

Is my assumption there is thus some sort of threshold, where you have so much virus it's infecting your immune system itself every battle. It creates a runaway death spiral effect that is hard for the body to ever get out of.

Earlier in the summer, a study said that the virus invades the t-cells but does not destroy them. This more recent study is way more pessimistic.

In the thread posted months ago (I was subby) there were a couple of Farkers (I forget who) who were doing everything they could to discredit the science. I think we are at the point now where we have to accept SARS-COV2 infects t-cells and does bad things.

All the more reason to stay inside, isolate, and wait for a vaccine. because if it wrecks t-cells that identify new germs....well....then we are goodly farked, my friend.


Thanks for posting this and keep posting updates. I have been following all the quarantine protocols, but not taking it too seriously.

But now I will definitely take it more seriously.

I also will call it Airborne-AIDS-2020 until I hear otherwise. So please post future science that clarifies exactly what this is and does.

I will now be a lifelong masker.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Sim Tree: gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.

The body sends out special white blood cells called t cells to help fight the virus. The virus infects the t cells and destroys them . There are now fewer t cells to deal with the virus.

Is my assumption there is thus some sort of threshold, where you have so much virus it's infecting your immune system itself every battle. It creates a runaway death spiral effect that is hard for the body to ever get out of.

Earlier in the summer, a study said that the virus invades the t-cells but does not destroy them. This more recent study is way more pessimistic.

In the thread posted months ago (I was subby) there were a couple of Farkers (I forget who) who were doing everything they could to discredit the science. I think we are at the point now where we have to accept SARS-COV2 infects t-cells and does bad things.

All the more reason to stay inside, isolate, and wait for a vaccine. because if it wrecks t-cells that identify new germs....well....then we are goodly farked, my friend.


Do people who only had mild symptoms have bodies that are better at resisting the t-cell infecting and destroying part? Or does that still happen to the same degree in everyone?
 
bluthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's not resetting the immune response like measles https://asm.org/Articles/2019/May/Mea​s​les-and-Immune-Amnesia
 
silverjets
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.


As a friend of mine said, "This shiat is flying AIDS."
 
N4LG4s
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Coronavirus Explained & What You Should Do
Youtube BtN-goy9VOY


Some info may be outdated.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: gilgigamesh: Can someone translate that into plain talk for us common clay types of the new West?  I mean, I get the "so much for herd immunity" part.  I would like to understand why.

The body sends out special white blood cells called t cells to help fight the virus. The virus infects the t cells and destroys them . There are now fewer t cells to deal with the virus.

Is my assumption there is thus some sort of threshold, where you have so much virus it's infecting your immune system itself every battle. It creates a runaway death spiral effect that is hard for the body to ever get out of.


Wait.
So that means current a systematic spreaders could actually be sick, LATER.
Which is what I thought.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm reading the paper. https://www.medrxiv.org/conten​t/10.110​1/2020.09.25.20200329v1.full.pdf

It has been observed that SARS-CoV-2 infects multiple types of cells, even cells that don't highly express the ACE2 target. So the authors figured that other cell surface molecules may also help the virus invade cells. They did some fancy computer work to look for what those molecules may be and found that a type of T-cell called CD4 T-cells looked to have other molecules on its cell surface that could bind to the spike protein.

So they purified some CD4 and CD8 T-cells from healthy people and added SARS-CoV-2 and determined that the virus infected CD4 cells, not CD8 cells. Then they took blood from people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and purified their T-cells and again found that CD4 cells were infected. So computer results match in vitro results and match in vivo results. Pretty good methodical science.

Goiong further, they showed that in people with severe Covid-19 disease, the infection in CD4 cells was worse than in people with mild Covid-19 disease, including in samples taken from diseased lungs.

They did more detailed molecular work to show that the CD4 molecule itself is important but ACE2 is also involved in the virus entering the cells. Those details probably don't matter to most people.

What does matter is that the infection of CD4 T-Cells messes up your natural immune response in a number of ways involved in how multiple types of cells cooperate and signal each other during a successful immune response. It's not quite as significant as with HIV but it still means that a severe infection can deplete your system of some of the very cells it would like to be using to fight off the infection, and it can confuse the optimal adaptive immune response.

It's interesting to speculate what this might mean for vaccine work. These are wild-ass guesses but I don't immediately see a problem. One could potentially add something to block interactions with CD4 cells but I don't immediately see why there would be significant interactions with most of the vaccine strategies. I don't think as many CD4 T-cells would be compromised in a vaccination regime. However, it should be studied and should not be hard to do.

I'll have to read the paper more thoroughly but that's my first take.
 
