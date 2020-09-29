 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   6pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, pre-debate edition. Note: this livestream will not contain much in the way of actual politics - it will however have eels and poor decision-making   (twitch.tv) divider line
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember: "adventurous" is when you use an eel. "Kinky" is when you use an electric eel.
 
Corvus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OMG Biden has really let himself go!

...Oh wait that's Drew!
 
fetushead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tequila on standby. I'm gonna need it.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that the entity known as Republican Senator "Ted Cruz" is, in fact, the hive mind persona of a colony of eels wearing a skin suit.

They will be watching the debate from their private sulfur pool inside an abandoned oil well, somewhere south of Lubbock.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YouTube is sentient and trolling hard

Not even the Joker will take on the IRS.
Youtube G56VgsLfKY4
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm here for the eels and the poor decision making and I'm all out of eels.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't have any beer or booze.
I don't want to go to a store.
Delivery services are pretty expensive.

The struggle.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biden should come out wearing a TurboTax tshirt.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think my drinking game will be simple: drink every time Trump denies a news report. Double if he uses the phrase "fake news." That'll probably get me as loaded as I'd want to be on a Tuesday.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't forget hard drugs and whisky, submitter.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't stand to listen to that moron Trump speak for more than five seconds before wanting to punch babies to take out my frustrations.

An hour and a half of his mouth farts?  Christ, time to get pre-drunk and bring me all the beers.

That's right, I said ALL THE BEERS.
 
kliq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BAH GAWD KANG IT'S THE SPECIAL GUEST MODERATOR

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My hovercraft is full of harvested eels from Minnesota.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it possible for a leopard to eat it's own face?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Remember: "adventurous" is when you use an eel. "Kinky" is when you use an electric eel.


"Using a faulty Hungarian-to-English phrasebook" is how you get an entire hovercraft full of eels.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: My hovercraft is full of harvested eels from Minnesota.


*shakes tiny fists*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lycan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead on the River: Is it possible for a leopard to eat it's own face?


Damn it, I did not have auto-face eating leopards on my bingo card!
 
