(Daily Mail)   Some vegans are just annoying. Then there are these two   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*cries*
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Forget the fact that they avoided jail. How in the hell did the mom get the child back? WTF is wrong with the Melbourne CPS?! Do they not know what "starvation" means?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SAD. ASININE. FAIL.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These two really are sick puppies. Make them eat meat as punishment.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: These two really are sick puppies. Make them eat meat as punishment.


Or, make them fight for their custody rights
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: *cries*


This is about it, right here.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is unfortunately not the only case of this.  One question I always have but never seems to get answered is are the mother's breastfeeding at all?  Do their cult-like obedience to veganism preclude them from giving their child mother's milk from birth?  Or, do the mothers ween the child at a normal age and that is when the malnutrition starts?  Or, are the mothers unable to produce enough breastmilk due to their own nutritional deficiencies?
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's scary how many parents think that even toddlers should be on a low fat diet.

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
 
creckert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

433: kdawg7736: These two really are sick puppies. Make them eat meat as punishment.

Or, make them fight for their custody rights


Are we giving them weapons? Judging from the babies diet they probably aren't capable of a fist fight
 
