 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   How starved for joy are we all in this hell hole year of 2020? This starved   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1437 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 10:27 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You guys should really watch Colbert's monologue in the morning when it gets put on YouTube. It's always good.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't you just love how embedded it is in social media to never give credit or links to the people that create the content? Even Fark takes a part and links to this Vox "online culture" expert instead of the guy himself. Why?
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Joy Down in my Heart
Youtube FZROS0_6ePg
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw joy.  Thank you.

I think i'm crying.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You guessed it Light Lavender Frank Stallone
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Even Fark takes a part and links to this Vox "online culture" expert instead of the guy himself. Why?


*Gestures Broadly*
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zerkalo: God-is-a-Taco: Even Fark takes a part and links to this Vox "online culture" expert instead of the guy himself. Why?

*Gestures Broadly*


Looks like there's an account name in the upper left corner.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.