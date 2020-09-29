 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Watch as I fire through our own windshield   (wesh.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumbass.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet more proof that nothing increases your odds of getting shot quite like having a gun.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a road rage incident, this truck driving man should have his license yanked for brake checking somebody, and arrested for attempted murder for firing shots when no threat existed.

But nothing gonna happen. Betty White.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver, Marco Mazzetta, posted the video on YouTube.

Mazzetta did not want to do an interview but told WESH 2's Bob Hazen through text, "I'm not a fan of guns; I'm a fan of not getting shot."

Geez. Let's see:
Shoots from a moving car.
Posts the video on social media.
Posts comments on YouTube.
Has a text discussion with a reporter that is *not* "on background" or "off the record."

Shooting happens about 2:45 or so in his "self defense" video. His YouTube channel is "Endless Open Road."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also if the dash cam GPS is to be believed it looked like he was kissing triple digit speeds.  On a public road.  Shooting through his windshield.

At a different idiot on a public road pointing his gun at the original idiot.

Cockpunches all around.  They can Uber home 'cause neither one of these farks should be allowed to drive a vehicle.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid reporter - this is not California. We don't say "the" before the number of the freeway. It's "417", not "the 417".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just be glad he didn't call the gun a "fully-automatic military-style assault weapon".
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damn right. When I lived out west, it was always "the 8" , "the 10", "the 405".
Now I'm back in my home state of Florida where we say "I-75", "I-4", and "Trump 2020".
/I hate this state.
//I'm moving back west ASAP
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote my daughter, "I can't even."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only idiots get involved in road rage.
 
theapp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, what the hell is this? It's not like the dude is cornered and has only the choice between dying and shooting. Slow down, get off at the next exit. This guy wanted to play badass and thought this would be a good opportunity to try to kill someone and get his adrenaline on. This should be evidence #1 in the reason why he shouldn't be able own anything deadlier than a damn wiffle ball bat.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy shiat, the full version is just bonkers. Look at his face as he pulls his gun. What part of his behaviour looks like self defence? All the insanity right down to the violent, maniacal glint in his eye. Just another mean idiot for the books. farking eh.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We let the cops act like this.
Meh.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner until he wasn't. I'll get flamed by people I don't care about for this comment, but I will get to add to my farkie list. So there's a bonus.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posterboys for Florida Bureau of Tourism - their new motto is "Drive on by!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the lesson here is don't have a gun because you never know if someone has a gun?

When are we going to acknowledge the disconnect of a gun owning society?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait. So if this had been a lead car is a small convoy of cartel people, this dude would be dead and a hero?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like his friend's shirt. Fat Albert was the bomb.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FTFY. A whiffle bat can be used to beat someone to death... even if it takes a while.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't shoot his eye out.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We used to roll newspapers around ours and wrap it up with electrical tape. You could hit a tennis ball about 200 feet, easy.
 
gyorg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: I like his friend's shirt. Fat Albert was the bomb.


After watching it I feel for the passenger.  It's like Dave chapel with Wayne brady.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

L Note
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Actually it's acceptable here in Orlando, but only for the toll roads: "the turnpike," "the 408," "the 417," etc. The interstates are still "I-4," "I-95," and "I-75."

/Didn't make the rules
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We did something similar, except still for playing with the whiffle ball. Cut off the end cap from the handle and stuffed it with newspaper, then wrapped the entire exterior with duct tape.  Could hit the small, baseball-sized balls 100-120ft.  We rented a radar gun once -- pitches were 50-55mph from 35 ft away.  Between that and the bat speed needed to get around in time, solid contact with a fastball would bend the bat at the handle without the modifications.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

He was probably worried that the cops would respond and shoot him right off the bat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FTA: "Florida Highway Patrol says it shows how dangerous it can be to argue with other drivers on the highway."

....
 
