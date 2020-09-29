 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   There are things that people shouldn't leave on playgrounds. For example, rubber mats with toxic amounts of lead   (wusa9.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder about the clouds of rubber dust kicked up on football fields.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a horrible horrible situation. Everyone responsible should be lined up and shot. I'm talking of course about whoever designed that website.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Look, when we said we needed the Mats to slow the kids down, that's not what we meant!"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
we dint hav al dose reglation bout led wen I woz a kid an I gru op jast fine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But wait, kids! The article says it's only "potentially toxic lead" in the mats.

Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
