(NYPost) Weeners Your Fark-ready headline for the day: New Jersey cops to get $2.5M payout after being harassed by dildos for more than a decade   (nypost.com) divider line
26
    More: Weeners, Pleading, Cause of action, Police, New Jersey borough, Allegation, municipal officials, internal affairs officer Andrew Huber, Dildo  
•       •       •

664 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 4:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is dildos

/oblig
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why can't they just shoot the dildos?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dildos harassing dildos.  How is that actionable?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why can't they just shoot the dildos?


Depends.  Are they black?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't let this lawyer hear about the Dildonians....
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The leadership of the small department of fewer than two dozen cops allegedly knew of the dildo debauchery that started in 2007 or 2008, the complaint says.
Police brass even went as far as bringing in an attorney to help explain to cops the issues surrounding their use of the sex toy, according to the complaint.

But the primary dildo-wielder, Huber, scoffed at the training and left the room, according to the complaint."

I worked at a dildo store, and even I never got as cool a title as Primary Dildo-Wielder.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"But the primary dildo-wielder, Huber, scoffed at the training and left the room, according to the complaint."


It sounds like the only thing this guy needs to be counseled on is getting in touch with his sexuality.

Which is the opposite of hetero.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: I worked at a dildo store, and even I never got as cool a title as Primary Dildo-Wielder.


I think that says more about him than you.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JFC, these assholes do this kind of stuff to their coworkers, just imagine what they do to the people they "protect and serve".

throw them away, throw them all away.

farking dildos, who does that? assholes, that's who.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A decade of dildo debauchery?  Damn!  A joke is only funny for so long.  Teach these people some basic humor skills.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was born and raised in Jersey.  From my personal observation, the vast majority of NJ cops are loathsome scumbags.

Video shows N.J. cop using a dildo to harass man
Youtube 6XTAisXRAbk
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size


/approves
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>screams in Kazakh<

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
dildo debauchery has to be the name of something.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taxpayers money.
 
JNowe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, you have much to be proud of, "Moutainside".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The fact that they spelled the name of the city wrong on the banner says everything.
 
CorruptDB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like usual, the cops misbehave and taxpayers pay for it.  fark the police.
 
lectos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How's that running with no accountability working out for you?  You may want to take care of it in all cases, not just the dildo stuff.
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JNowe: Yes, you have much to be proud of, "Moutainside".

[Fark user image 618x410]


These morans are literally all nepotism and crony hires.   The dingle-berry on top of this shiat sunday is that they are paid enormous salaries.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
what ? no pics, i expected some excellent pics.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
police brass and municipal officials allowed the "harassing, inappropriate and illegal conduct" by the sex toy - dubbed "Big Blue."

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
/it's the sex toy's fault
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this was their internal affairs guy.  The guy in charge of investigating improper behavior and excessive use of force thought it was okay to go around a wack his coworkers with a large blue dildo.

Also, how much you want to bet that thing went up the butt of some poor suspect on at least one occassion?
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: And this was their internal affairs guy.  The guy in charge of investigating improper behavior and excessive use of force thought it was okay to go around a wack his coworkers with a large blue dildo.

Also, how much you want to bet that thing went up the butt of some poor suspect on at least one occassion?


How much you wanna bet a flashlight went up the butts of other cops?   If they do that to each other in the police station, what to you think they've done to civilians?

https://nj1015.com/dildogate-ex-chief​-​still-on-payroll-while-collecting-140k​-pension/
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: "The leadership of the small department of fewer than two dozen cops allegedly knew of the dildo debauchery that started in 2007 or 2008, the complaint says.
Police brass even went as far as bringing in an attorney to help explain to cops the issues surrounding their use of the sex toy, according to the complaint.

But the primary dildo-wielder, Huber, scoffed at the training and left the room, according to the complaint."

I worked at a dildo store, and even I never got as cool a title as Primary Dildo-Wielder.


You could have claimed "head dildo wrangler" and no one would have batted an eye.
 
