(Daily Dot)   Matt Walsh would like us all to know that any dudes using emojis should turn in their Man Card™   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🖕
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🔥💩
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍆 👌
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Card? Now there's a name I haven't heard for a very long time.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Matt

🤫
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? He seems so laid back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a guy who isn't comfortable with his manhood.  Sometimes they don't know what'll give it away...this is one of those things.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤡🍆.💨
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

offacue: 🖕


Done in 1⃣
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't make stupid people famous.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Matt Walsh pays someone else to change his oil.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure my grandpa would have taken one look at him drinking a pale ale in his purple button up and hit him with a shovel.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as "mike walsh" and wondered why he wasn't sticking with America's Most Wanted.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

acad1228: He's not wrong.


sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


Sure.  Maybe you will grow up and learn to not care about what others think of you
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
what the fark is a matt walsh?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
conservative podcaster

Why am I so not surprised?

Farking control freaks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


🤳 👎
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: what the fark is a matt walsh?


A mincing little fancy lad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one is going to take man lessons from a conservative. Those sponging titty man babies are the anti-men.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about ANSI art
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

acad1228: He's not wrong.


All cops are dead?  On 12/28?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


Hoodies?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So farking fragile.

🖕
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey man, I was a HOTY nominee using only emojis.

/ out of my cold, dead, man hands
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Really? He seems so laid back.
[Fark user image 850x478]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.

Hoodies?


Real men wear dress pants and button up shirts at all times :(
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Complaining about someone else's "man card" is the smallest of dick energy and the exact opposite of being secure in your own manhood.

/ sarcasticJerkOffMotion.gif
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aw! That was nice of Don Jr. to loan that guy his beard. It's good to look out for your fellow alphas!

🎅
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


You're very old, aren't you?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hate emojis simply because there are too many times I can't figure out wtf you are saying.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's cute that he thinks his opinion matters.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Don't make stupid people famous.


More generally, don't assume anyone who has any talent or skill in one field will be able to transfer that talent or skill to another field.

Heck, even within a field, just because someone has done something great doesn't mean everything they do will be equally great. It's amazing how contagious Nobel Disease - the tendency of someone who has won a Nobel Prize to pursue some quackery and use their previous achievements to demand that their later insanity be respected - seems to be. William Shockley, James Watson, and Linus Pauling quickly come to mind.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: chitownmike: sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.

Hoodies?

Real men wear dress pants and button up shirts at all times :(


shiat, all my shirts are button downs
 
slama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It must be exhausting to constantly, constantly have your sexuality threatened by what appears to be everything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slama: It must be exhausting to constantly, constantly have your sexuality threatened by what appears to be everything.


Especially when youre probably a homosexual.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I hate emojis simply because there are too many times I can't figure out wtf you are saying.


That's because most people who overuse them are morons
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If -

If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don't deal in lies,
Or being hated, don't give way to hating,
And yet don't look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream-and not make dreams your master;
If you can think-and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you've spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build 'em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: 'Hold on!'

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds' worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it,
And-which is more-you'll be a Man, my son!


Source: A Choice of Kipling's Verse (1943)

Good enough for me.

F*cking "Man Card".  Grow up.
 
That KY Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember hearing that when Robin Williams passed away, this a-hole opined that suicide is the most selfish thing one can do to his/her friends and family. He's despicable and this emoji nonsense is just that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


shut up.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone who tells someone to turn in their man card needs to turn in their man card
............wait
 
fallingcow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.


Better to just avoid any situation where you'd need to use either of those words. But still use them if absolutely necessary.

/ But "man card" and hating on emojis? Is this guy a time traveler from 2005?
 
acad1228
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: acad1228: He's not wrong.

All cops are dead?  On 12/28?


LOL.

AutoCad start command: acad.exe

and 3 months from yesterday I'll be 59!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I hate emojis simply because there are too many times I can't figure out wtf you are saying.


I don't agree with whoever the hell Matt Walsh is, but I do have to relate to this. I do know that this is a 'I don't understand kids these days' issue though.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: El_Dan: chitownmike: sinko swimo: he's right. goes for the word 'hoodies' and the selfies too. grow up.

Hoodies?

Real men wear dress pants and button up shirts at all times :(

shiat, all my shirts are button downs


Hi, Bob!
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

drink up!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So only Conservatives can be 'real men', but they're also incredibly fragile...I GOT IT!

The true essence of masculinity is its fragility!

/where's my book deal
//and podcast telling other men how to be men
 
