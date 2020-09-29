 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Hey you kids in Chicago, stop stealing livestock in Japan   (soranews24.com) divider line
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like literally, don't have a cow man.

/Chicago reference is pretty obscure and/ or stupid
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I blame Snuffy Smith.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is somehow going to become a new Japanese porn genre.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I stole one of the rice combines.  Sorry.  It just looked like a little swamp zamboni and I couldn't help myself.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Japanese didn't leave behind much of their nationalism and bigotry when they got defeated in WWII. This is because we did not make an example out of their God, and hang him.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
" At around 6:30 am, a cow in the same area was discovered dead and partially dismantled, leading the two men to be arrested on suspicion of building invasion and theft."

"Dismantled"?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thane62.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Japanese being nationalist and racist? Color me shocked!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Like literally, don't have a cow man.

/Chicago reference is pretty obscure and/ or stupid


Just stupid
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For a second, I thought subby was serious about Americans doing this, and it made absolutely no sense. I mean, a cow doesn't fit in the overhead bin on a plane, so I couldn't even guess how you would get it back to the US.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: " At around 6:30 am, a cow in the same area was discovered dead and partially dismantled, leading the two men to be arrested on suspicion of building invasion and theft."

"Dismantled"?


Cattle mutilation has returned from the 1980s
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: " At around 6:30 am, a cow in the same area was discovered dead and partially dismantled, leading the two men to be arrested on suspicion of building invasion and theft."

"Dismantled"?


You haven't found the bolts and screws that keep a beef of the hoof?

If you do, just remember to replace the gasket before reassembly.  Otherwise they leak something awful.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some Japanese people are racist because they thought non-Japanese people did it.
Two non-Japanese people were arrested with evidence that they did at least some of it.
Conclusion: Japanese people can warp reality through group telepathy
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Acidicnads: Like literally, don't have a cow man.

/Chicago reference is pretty obscure and/ or stupid

Just stupid


Kids in Chicago are havin' a good time, they're a-watchin' Channel Nine!
 
