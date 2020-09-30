 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Green Arrow invented the boxing glove arrow because "sometimes you need to punch someone in the face but they are across the room". So what do you do when the person you want to punch in the throat is 100km away? ♫ I drove all niiiiiiiigh.... ♫   (soranews24.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I prefer a long range drone with centimeter GPS positioning.  But then that's just me.

RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tchernobog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"about 100 kilometers (62 miles), which is a long drive to do in the middle of the night"

What?  Since when is 60 miles some huge distance?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That headline gave me coronavirus
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
headline started out weird, but got there in the end. sort of like.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Call Barry Allen?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: "about 100 kilometers (62 miles), which is a long drive to do in the middle of the night"

What?  Since when is 60 miles some huge distance?


That's how the Brits think...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tchernobog: "about 100 kilometers (62 miles), which is a long drive to do in the middle of the night"

What?  Since when is 60 miles some huge distance?


It's a bit farther than I'm willing to go for anything sort of necessary murder - y'know at short notice and all.  Getting older, sigh...
 
