 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Breeze)   Bill Nye the Water Board Guy?   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Water supply, Water, Drinking water, West Basin Municipal Water District, Desalination, Carol Kwan, Black Lives Matter movement, long-standing board directors  
•       •       •

879 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 5:47 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, that water board.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't kinkshame.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They all look like good sports.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe Niel DeGrasse Tyson should have just spilled the beans.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Doc Brown needs more cocaine
Bill Nye the Anorexia Guy
Ken Jeong in a wig
The boss who stays late to jerk off in his office
Halloween decoration
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'll wait for the debates.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Safety glasses off, motherfarkers.
 
joenofark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That article didn't mention Bill Nye once. Don't know why I clicked it.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
getdigital.euView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.