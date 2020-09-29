 Skip to content
(UPI)   To win this nut cracking contest you've got to use your head   (upi.com)
bring to a festering boil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rashid was presented with a certificate ... and two Tylenol.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

bring to a festering boil: Rashid was presented with a certificate ... and two Tylenol.


So.. Tekken?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
56 minutes ago  
Rashid came out on top in the battle of the hammer heads, managing to crack 254 walnuts in one minute, compared to Kumar's 239.

Harold inconsolable.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
55 minutes ago  
A Pakistani man broke a Guinness World Record by cracking 254 walnuts with his head in a showdown with his Indian rival on a TV special.

This is how World War III begins.
 
Acidicnads
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently
39 minutes ago  
This is better than people killing each other to determine dominance or prestige.
 
WTP 2
34 minutes ago  
ow ! my nuts  .l.
 
