(The Hill)   Korean study shows 90% of covid-19 survivors experience long term side effects   (thehill.com) divider line
    Scary, Infection, preliminary study, side effect of the disease, online survey, congressional hearing, coronavirus patients, Influenza, Infectious disease  
posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 9:47 PM



SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT GOOD.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Pres is on TV right now telling us that this doesn't matter, open it all up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh no link to actual paper. The Reuters story has this which makes me go "umm."

While the research was done online for now, lead researcher Kim will soon publish the study with detailed analysis, he said.

Also, we may have a selection bias in effect.

Kim Shin-woo, professor of internal medicine at Kyungpook National University School of Medicine in Daegu, sought comments from 5,762 recovered patients in South Korea and 16.7% of them participated in the survey, said Kwon.

I think that people suffering long term effects would be far more likely to answer a "how you feeling after COVID-19?" survey than people who don't.

So...I'm going to wait to panic. There's more than enough to panic about as is and I have a large backlog.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thats good news since I had covid 2 weeks ago ,spent a week in the hospital and had difficulty to breathe for the entire time...

Oh wait thats not good news....

Anyway for now I'm feeling good sooo maybe Im in the 10%
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.jneurosci.org/content/38/​1​2/3060
https://www.health.com/condition/cold​-​flu-sinus/flu-long-term-effects
https://www.mdlinx.com/article/5-surp​r​ising-serious-cold-and-flu-complicatio​ns/2RIynpqlR8Jo4EZElIIRmh

Just stop pretending that this is new.

Also, wash your mask and your underwear.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold! How about you don't try to run scripts?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy next door had COVID, and he turned out ok. Relatively.

media.proprofs.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Well thats good news since I had covid 2 weeks ago ,spent a week in the hospital and had difficulty to breathe for the entire time...

Oh wait thats not good news....

Anyway for now I'm feeling good sooo maybe Im in the 10%


Buddy from work had a bad a case too and thinks his short term memory is a still a bit out of whack a couple months later. He could just be getting old though!
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the study will soon be published with detailed analysis.

Well, never let an unfinished study prevent a fear-mongering "news" article.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I've had a cold like that at least 3 times. Most recently in December. Too early for covid, but the symptoms were dead on. Couldn't breath right or have energy to exercise as normal until Marchish.

A couple months of lingering cough isn't all that uncommon.

It's still wasn't permanent.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First of all, kudos to Korea for solving its own problems and then moving on to solve bigger problems. Truly its efforts have been a guiding light to the entire world.

These lingering effects are PRECISELY the reason that preventive measures are worth it. Nobody knows what the long term effects of this disease will be, but we know at least SOME are bad, so early decisions in some countries to just let the chips fall where they may was stupid. WHO established the canon on this issue and countries that used that playbook have not only limited short term pain, but probably long term pain also. Use prevention and avoid all the bad  stuff. Abandon prevention and you lose the initiative against an implacable enemy.

IT is a valuable lesson Other countries have waffled and suffered civil strife, economic chaos, many deaths, many hospitalizations, and now widespread disability.

Historians are going to look at this and wonder at how some countries have been impoverished and devastated, and how others have vaulted in status based on their reasoned and measured response.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're trying for "herd mentality" without knowing how bad that will be.
 
you need help
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had covid eight weeks ago and still can't smell or taste like before, butI can at least partially do both. Maybe I have fatigue too, but I haven't noticed that much after a weeks out. Still, these are minor long-term issues compared to concerning damage such as heart muscle/lung/brain tissue. I'm sure those studies are much more expensive to do, but they're the ones that we need.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CommonName2: FTA: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the study will soon be published with detailed analysis.

Well, never let an unfinished study prevent a fear-mongering "news" article.


You are right to be skeptical. But many diseases leave people with effects that do not show up for years, or until old age. This is a government agency that has done a pretty good job of continuously protecting its people.

I do not really see what the goal of fear mongering would be in this case. The agency wants people to be more careful about hygiene and health practices. It is warning them of a possible health threat. I think that is their job.

So. We will see. I am inclined to think they are right, as far as that goes.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: https://www.jneurosci.org/content/38/​1​2/3060
https://www.health.com/condition/cold-​flu-sinus/flu-long-term-effects
https://www.mdlinx.com/article/5-surpr​ising-serious-cold-and-flu-complicatio​ns/2RIynpqlR8Jo4EZElIIRmh

Just stop pretending that this is new.

Also, wash your mask and your underwear.


Instead of thinking about scientific knowledge being NEW and OLD, I think of it as a consensus in progress. And even that is not a good way of thinking about it.

But anyway, here we have a government agency of a competent government giving people more information. It is corroborative, not a groundbreaking discovery.

SO I think it is news. Every single day, humanity is learning more about COVID19. Rather than jerking and adapting every day, people should be making adjustments in their thinking, policy making, and daily life more slowly based on evidence and on the guidance of experts. We can not always be right, so we have to find ways to avoid being very wrong. Corroboration is one strategy to achieve that.
 
justaguy516 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These are all fairly standard long term effects of viral fevers. Chikungunya will give you joint pains up to three years after recovering. Even myocarditis (enlightenment of the heart) is fairly normal after viral infections and recovers by itself.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this "survivors" who had some specific level of symptoms, or everyone who has been infected?  How does one quantify "fatigue" and "tiredness"?  What are the "psychological effects"? Stress relating to having had the virus and gotten sick?  Clinical depression?

This article is meaningless.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These sequelae aren't sequelae at all, they're the actual disease.  Local inflammation + syncytia in major organs.

With MHC-1 inhibition, it's hard to say what's going to happen.  With HIV, MHC-1 inhibition leads to AIDS.  With herpes, the body is able to hold the infection at bay most of the time.  Worst case scenario, it's like SARS-CoV-2 is fatal; carriers have a few years.  Best case scenario, it's like herpes and comes and goes.

One thing is certain: If you've had it, you still have it.  Viruses utilizing MHC-1 inhibition just don't go away.  That's the way things work.  Best you can hope for is a stalemate.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: These sequelae aren't sequelae at all, they're the actual disease.  Local inflammation + syncytia in major organs.

With MHC-1 inhibition, it's hard to say what's going to happen.  With HIV, MHC-1 inhibition leads to AIDS.  With herpes, the body is able to hold the infection at bay most of the time.  Worst case scenario, it's like SARS-CoV-2 is fatal; carriers have a few years.  Best case scenario, it's like herpes and comes and goes.

One thing is certain: If you've had it, you still have it.  Viruses utilizing MHC-1 inhibition just don't go away.  That's the way things work.  Best you can hope for is a stalemate.


I should probably say 'contributes to the development of AIDS' rather than 'leads to AIDS.' The adaptive immune system can not fight that which it can not see.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sigh no link to actual paper. The Reuters story has this which makes me go "umm."

While the research was done online for now, lead researcher Kim will soon publish the study with detailed analysis, he said.

Also, we may have a selection bias in effect.

Kim Shin-woo, professor of internal medicine at Kyungpook National University School of Medicine in Daegu, sought comments from 5,762 recovered patients in South Korea and 16.7% of them participated in the survey, said Kwon.

I think that people suffering long term effects would be far more likely to answer a "how you feeling after COVID-19?" survey than people who don't.

So...I'm going to wait to panic. There's more than enough to panic about as is and I have a large backlog.


apparently it was 500 people who responded out of 2500 request. No details on patients severity or anything else. Yeah waiting is warranted.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My 22 year old son had it back in March. It was gastrointestinal for him. No breathing issues, no complete sapping of strength. Just a week of violent vomiting, low grade fever and chills.

Six months later and he is still having symptoms. Nothing major, but it has ping-ponged all over his body. Chest tightness, joint pains, a UTI, inflamed prostate, headaches, muscle pain, fatigue, dizziness. Not more than one symptom at a time and none of them debilitating. A general sense of malaise and wondering when he'll be back to normal.

This virus is a motherfarker.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Soon study is gonna say 100% of 2020 survivors have side effects.
 
