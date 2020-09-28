 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   City slickers discover camping is not so much fun when the bathroom is a hole in a ground, you don't have a doorman to carry your backpack to your tent flap for you and your allergies miss that nice polluted urban air   (nypost.com) divider line
42
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the problem with right leaning assholes. They're just assholes.

The post could instead use their resources to advise these camping newbies on the correct type of camping they should be doing for first timers, but no. That's something someone who isn't an asshole does.

That being said, anyone who brings someone who has never hiked and had to build camp had better farking help. I know people who train for weeks before a long trip. I know some people who just bring a roll, a fire striker and a bag of trail mix. They aren't going to make fun of anyone or put them in danger. If you're going camping with me and you've never done what I've done, I'll take your ass to a walk in site. They have portapotties, clean water, cell phone service... I'm not going to be dragging you anywhere by your busted leg because you don't know how to farking walk through the woods.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Knew an ex-British Marine who said he'd never get into a tent again.
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Camping is misery in a bag. Youre not missing much.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's the problem with right leaning assholes. They're just assholes.

The post could instead use their resources to advise these camping newbies on the correct type of camping they should be doing for first timers, but no. That's something someone who isn't an asshole does.

That being said, anyone who brings someone who has never hiked and had to build camp had better farking help. I know people who train for weeks before a long trip. I know some people who just bring a roll, a fire striker and a bag of trail mix. They aren't going to make fun of anyone or put them in danger. If you're going camping with me and you've never done what I've done, I'll take your ass to a walk in site. They have portapotties, clean water, cell phone service... I'm not going to be dragging you anywhere by your busted leg because you don't know how to farking walk through the woods.


The article is literally about them describing their experiences as newbie campers, that's it. The Post is right-leaning definitely, and usually assholes, but based on the rest of your comment, if they're assholes about this so are you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's pretend to be poor for a weekend!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewd: Camping is misery in a bag. Youre not missing much.


Spending money to pretend to be homeless is how an ex described it. She's not wrong.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For me, "roughing it" is a hotel with no room service.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i live in an apartment by virtue of the fact that i don't want to sleep outside
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My 30 year No Camping streak is unbroken.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
F*ck the haters.  I love camping.  I'm older now, so it is usually car camping with friends, but I love getting away from everything in the backcountry.  It's a simpler life that still requires full attention.  It clears my mind and helps me relax.

I just need a lighter backpacking tent.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Camping is one of those activities where it's good to be a guy. Outhouses and porta-potties are best used standing up and not touching anything. And when on a trail, every tree is a potential rest area.

Know what facilities a campground has before you go kids

Learn how to set up your tent in a backyard, public park, or beach.

Do a day trip and cook a meal and wash up after.

Go to a park at night and see how you feel about darkness.

First time out? Go where there are bathrooms, showers, and a camp store for stuff you forget. It's okay to KOA.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I miss having the time to go camping in the middle of nowhere.  I'm generally limited to day hikes on the local portions of the Appalachian trail.

Car camping is fine for people who want to have an easy time and get plastered, but there's something quite satisfying about roughing it and making nature bend to your will.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: Knew an ex-British Marine who said he'd never get into a tent again.


Ex-British Marine.

I don't know how to parse that.  Being a US citizen, I would say it's silly.  So a no longer british marine?  or a british former marine?  Or are you using Ex knowing that no Marine would ever use that in the US?
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Geez, I thought you people would be behind any activity that doesn't judge you for drinking before 8 AM.
/beer and bacon at dawn
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Farxist Marxist: Knew an ex-British Marine who said he'd never get into a tent again.

Ex-British Marine.

I don't know how to parse that.  Being a US citizen, I would say it's silly.  So a no longer british marine?  or a british former marine?  Or are you using Ex knowing that no Marine would ever use that in the US?


HE'S AN EX-PARROT
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After dealing with the bathroom situation while hiking between lodges in Asia, I will happily poop in a hole in the ground, vaulted composting toilet, or gas station bathroom without complaints. I'm not a wilting violet about such things, but that was really, really bad.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I enjoy spending time in the woods and away from people, but damn it makes me feel old. I need a good air mattress, and to hell with actually hiking out to a camp site anymore.

Car camping is plenty for me now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chewd: Camping is misery in a bag. Youre not missing much.


Scouts is awesome and to see a bunch of 12 year olds set up camp in the pouring rain with zero complaining makes any inconvenience worth it.

/Weather really improved about two hours later and it was an excellent but muddy weekend
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I once spent 20% of my time in a tent over an 8 month stretch. It's definitely not for everyone, but I love being out in nature. About 4 years ago we upgraded to a trailer because my back does not love cots or sleeping pads anymore so I save that for Boy Scout weekends and Summer Camp. I'm actually looking to upgrade to a bigger camper as we're using ours as an extra office space for the kids right now and the little 18' unit is a bit small for 2 of them to study in. Unfortunately since it's one of the few leisure activities you can do during Covid basically every RV and trailer out there is either sold or marked up above MSRP (during normal times 30% off MSRP is kinda industry standard).
 
Ennzie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I go backwoods fishing. It's drive-in, and about two hours from campsite to cell service including the boat ride from the island. Toilet is actually a hole in the ground, but we use a toilet seat bolted to an old metal frame lawn chair, so it's not entirely roughing it. We have our set gear we bring, including provisions for emergency situations. New people to the group get told what to bring, and learn pretty quickly that when your in the bush everything regarding the camp is a group effort. Last trip was mid-August, and I slipped on a wet rock. My wrist still hurts from that fall. The group figured out pretty quick to avoid that rock.

/ordered a new sleeping bag two days ago
//rated for -30C
///gets cold at night in spring
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I lived outside when I was 16.5 until I was 21 years old in Minnesota. I can no longer understand camping for fun.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the first year in 20 years I haven't gone camping.  And I miss it.

Camping is dirty, smelly hungry work.  Yes, it's work.  To get a couple hours of lounging around the campfire or at the lakeshore, you have to put in four hours of sweat.

And I love it.

Protip:  On your way home from camping, don't go straight home.  Stay at a hotel the first night.  Do your laundry there and wash the week's worth of dirt off your body there, finishing with a nice chlorinating dip in their pool.  Then ease your aching muscles in the hot tub.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: F*ck the haters.  I love camping.  I'm older now, so it is usually car camping with friends, but I love getting away from everything in the backcountry.  It's a simpler life that still requires full attention.  It clears my mind and helps me relax.

I just need a lighter backpacking tent.


there with you. was doing a lot more car camping - and it was turning into a glamping contest, if we're being honest. but as my son has grown up with the scouts, I started doing more outdoor activities with him. and that led to me getting back into lightweight backpacking / camping.

still working through some stuff, and do prefer to go alone. my son is ok but my wife would make it a nightmare. the best is heading up myself and really getting away from everything for a night or two.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: arrogantbastich: That's the problem with right leaning assholes. They're just assholes.

The post could instead use their resources to advise these camping newbies on the correct type of camping they should be doing for first timers, but no. That's something someone who isn't an asshole does.

That being said, anyone who brings someone who has never hiked and had to build camp had better farking help. I know people who train for weeks before a long trip. I know some people who just bring a roll, a fire striker and a bag of trail mix. They aren't going to make fun of anyone or put them in danger. If you're going camping with me and you've never done what I've done, I'll take your ass to a walk in site. They have portapotties, clean water, cell phone service... I'm not going to be dragging you anywhere by your busted leg because you don't know how to farking walk through the woods.

The article is literally about them describing their experiences as newbie campers, that's it. The Post is right-leaning definitely, and usually assholes, but based on the rest of your comment, if they're assholes about this so are you.


I don't get "asshole" from that post.  To me it reads more like, "I'm not going to take someone on a trek that's out of their league, because it'll just be more work for me, and not enjoyable at all."  Which seems like a pretty reasonable position, really.

I didn't read the article for comparison, though.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's the problem with right leaning assholes. They're just assholes.

The post could instead use their resources to advise these camping newbies on the correct type of camping they should be doing for first timers, but no. That's something someone who isn't an asshole does.

That being said, anyone who brings someone who has never hiked and had to build camp had better farking help. I know people who train for weeks before a long trip. I know some people who just bring a roll, a fire striker and a bag of trail mix. They aren't going to make fun of anyone or put them in danger. If you're going camping with me and you've never done what I've done, I'll take your ass to a walk in site. They have portapotties, clean water, cell phone service... I'm not going to be dragging you anywhere by your busted leg because you don't know how to farking walk through the woods.


I do that if I'm  planning on going for a week long trip into the mountains and when I get there I'm always glad that I did.

/ Always remember every ounce counts  and always plan ahead with your fellow backpackers  so not everyone has to carry extra gear i.e., sharing stoves, etc.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: /Weather really improved about two hours later and it was an excellent but muddy weekend


Yeah, i dont think ive ever been on a camping trip that didnt involve at least 40 hours of heavy rain.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good, stay away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ennzie: I go backwoods fishing. It's drive-in, and about two hours from campsite to cell service including the boat ride from the island. Toilet is actually a hole in the ground, but we use a toilet seat bolted to an old metal frame lawn chair, so it's not entirely roughing it. We have our set gear we bring, including provisions for emergency situations. New people to the group get told what to bring, and learn pretty quickly that when your in the bush everything regarding the camp is a group effort. Last trip was mid-August, and I slipped on a wet rock. My wrist still hurts from that fall. The group figured out pretty quick to avoid that rock.

/ordered a new sleeping bag two days ago
//rated for -30C
///gets cold at night in spring


IDK about that, I only use my -20 bag when it's actually well below freezing, if I use it on nights where it's like 40 it's actually worse than a 3 season bag because I sweat enough that it loses almost all insulating value.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: Knew an ex-British Marine who said he'd never get into a tent again.


I'm a EE.
My dad's a EE.
My grandfathers were an IE and a master tool-and-die-maker.

Camping is antithetical to my ancestry.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Farxist Marxist: Knew an ex-British Marine who said he'd never get into a tent again.

Ex-British Marine.

I don't know how to parse that.  Being a US citizen, I would say it's silly.  So a no longer british marine?  or a british former marine?  Or are you using Ex knowing that no Marine would ever use that in the US?


He was formerly in the Marines but since there is no such thing as an ex-marine, he had to give up being British instead.


/I love hiking and camping
//I skipped this year because I go partially to avoid people
///Maybe next year
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
you gotta do what's right for you. it isn't that difficult to make some educated decisions.
i'd like to go back to Joshua Tree with my daughter and wife and just be for a weekend or so, that place is really cool.
i use to do a lot of desert camping which isn't ideal, that was more beer, guns and drugs than enjoying nature.
we have several local campgrounds that would be perfect for a weekend in the trees. i also like to include fishing with my camping too so that kinda determines the destination.

quite walks, a campfire, nature, these things are good.
- Conan

and the secret to keeping the flies off you in the bathroom is to throw a dead animal in the corner as a fly distraction of sorts.

/California
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: to see a bunch of 12 year olds set up camp in the pouring rain with zero complaining makes any inconvenience worth it.


I too enjoy the suffering of children.  We should drink goat's blood together.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I moved to the mountains when the first lockdown order was looming.  Things I'm looking forward to:

Water I don't have to haul or heat up on the stove.

A real bathroom.

Not having campers from the city for temporary neighbors.
(You saw a spider in the outhouse and came and pounded on my door so I could kill it? WTF?)

I didn't kill it, I caught it and put it outside. "Oooohhh, it will come back! It knows the way innnnnn!"

I can't like people from Seattle right now...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was fun, going with family or a group.  Now, it just means I'm not making the most of the rent I pay.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: Ennzie: I go backwoods fishing. It's drive-in, and about two hours from campsite to cell service including the boat ride from the island. Toilet is actually a hole in the ground, but we use a toilet seat bolted to an old metal frame lawn chair, so it's not entirely roughing it. We have our set gear we bring, including provisions for emergency situations. New people to the group get told what to bring, and learn pretty quickly that when your in the bush everything regarding the camp is a group effort. Last trip was mid-August, and I slipped on a wet rock. My wrist still hurts from that fall. The group figured out pretty quick to avoid that rock.

/ordered a new sleeping bag two days ago
//rated for -30C
///gets cold at night in spring

IDK about that, I only use my -20 bag when it's actually well below freezing, if I use it on nights where it's like 40 it's actually worse than a 3 season bag because I sweat enough that it loses almost all insulating value.


I just don't zip it up all the way when it's a nice night. I've been out when it freezes at night and with my current bag I find myself adding layers in the middle of the night. Either way, it's worth it to be out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you know where to go, and you're ready to live off the land for a few days, camping's quite a bit of fun.

If you're not...well, you're gonna be miserable...
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
City farks should do city fark things and stop complaining that people like things they don't.

Immediately do the opposite: I'd rather camp with just a leaky tarp and no intoxicants than go to a god damn opera. Talk about 'misery in a bag'. You couldn't make that worse if you tried. What next EDM opera, sung in 'bushman', with drum machine, bag pipe and accordion improvised jazz fusion accompaniment?

It is entertaining watching a city moron try to build their first fire. But not worth going to a developed camp site.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: chewd: Camping is misery in a bag. Youre not missing much.

Spending money to pretend to be homeless is how an ex described it. She's not wrong.


You're doing it wrong.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And no coffee in the world is better than camp coffee.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: What next EDM opera, sung in 'bushman', with drum machine, bag pipe and accordion improvised jazz fusion accompaniment?


This man does mushrooms.
 
Famishus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I enjoy camping, mainly to get away from the phone and computer, but I did all my "roughing it" years ago. My buddy and I pick RV campgrounds that allow tents to be set up in the spaces. Can drive everything in, you have power outlets and facilities, usually an existing fire pit, and maybe a grill, too. It's a weekend or more of no clients, no family responsibilities, and no news. We read, play board games, make great food, and sleep until we wake up. In the Before times, we'd also BS around the campfire with the neighbors. Now we just wave.

We might only be a few walls away from creating a hotel room, but we have nothing to prove. :)
 
