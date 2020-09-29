 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's raining macaques
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallelujah.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True Facts: Macaques
Youtube wZ4cadzCZUI
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what mrs Baka says
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Be the Hundredth Monkey to call in, and win tickets to the Walt Disney On Ice Coffin-Pull !!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well?  Macaque won't suck itself.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We have established monkey colonies in North America?  Cool!

/Checks calendar year..
//This will not end well...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't we find other sites to submit for stories that happen in the US?
Those UK rag sites are computer AIDS
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
.
Macaque really wanted to get wet.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Well?  Macaque won't suck itself.


Just go see the chimps, maybe they will hook you up with a frog.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
oh, it's this kind of thread.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: studebaker hoch: Well?  Macaque won't suck itself.

Just go see the chimps, maybe they will hook you up with a frog.


Sloppy seconds aren't my thing.


/drop it like macaque
/drop it like macaque
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: oh, it's this kind of thread.


We're just monkeying around.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This thread has started well.

/zefrank in second comment?
//score
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rock out with macaque out.
 
Lillya
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are ther monkeys in Florida??  <ckecks wikipedia> The monkeys, rhesus macaques, originate from two small groups released into the Silver Springs state park almost 100 years ago by an eccentric boat captain.

Oh, Florida - you just keep being you
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's always about macauqes, never about Micuccis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lillya: Why are ther monkeys in Florida??  <ckecks wikipedia> The monkeys, rhesus macaques, originate from two small groups released into the Silver Springs state park almost 100 years ago by an eccentric boat captain.

Oh, Florida - you just keep being you


America's Jurassic Park.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Lillya: Why are ther monkeys in Florida??  <ckecks wikipedia> The monkeys, rhesus macaques, originate from two small groups released into the Silver Springs state park almost 100 years ago by an eccentric boat captain.

Oh, Florida - you just keep being you

America's Jurassic Park.


Island of Doctor Moreau
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: We have established monkey colonies in North America?  Cool!

/Checks calendar year..
//This will not end well...


Don't sweat it, it's a small colony.  Just 12 monkeys.
 
