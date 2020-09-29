 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Japan's military pilots are ordered to report UFO sightings and try to photograph any strange sightings   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 2:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
strange sightings in Japan? boy will they be busy
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It looked like a giant turtle with rockets where its feet should have been!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "It looked like a giant turtle with rockets where its feet should have been!"


i loled
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've sighted zero as far as I know.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: They've sighted zero as far as I know.


That's just what they want you to think.

UberDave: "It looked like a giant turtle with rockets where its feet should have been!"


Good. Now capture it and weaponize it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The best evidence against UFO's is that Trump hasn't gloated about meeting P'Lod.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An unexplained balloon-like object in the skies above Sendai in Japan earlier this year

It's literally a balloon.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because thousands of commercial passengers every month and thousands of small planes all over have never run into anything, but, hey, you may get lucky.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
we have had treaties with various alien civilizations since Eisenhower.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: An unexplained balloon-like object in the skies above Sendai in Japan earlier this year

It's literally a balloon.


$20 gets you a "Solar Balloon".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or, unidentified-flying object with physical property that defy explanation (so long as you don't understand how balloons work).

/Possibly Gamera's flying-turtle poop.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If there is something unknown flying in your airspace, you better try and get a picture of it to figure out what it was.  What were they doing before?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably because UFOs in the sky are likely to be drones or surveilence aircraft.

some_beer_drinker: we have had treaties with various alien civilizations since Eisenhower.


Yeah, but then someone had to go shoot them.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Probably because UFOs in the sky are likely to be drones or surveilence aircraft.


except they are not ours, or from this world. maybe from venus.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The best evidence against UFO's is that Trump hasn't gloated about meeting P'Lod.
[Fark user image 425x485]


I've been very disappointed with Trump for not blurting out any of the really good intel.  They must be keeping him entirely out of the loop with regards to the real dirt.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bout time they get around to doing something about those creepy tentacles.

/... or so I've heard
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they get a chance to report it.....


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worried Kenny is worried.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Because thousands of commercial passengers every month and thousands of small planes all over have never run into anything, but, hey, you may get lucky.


How do you explain this?

Pentagon releases 'UFO' videos filmed by US Navy pilots
Youtube PkPn-YMp9vI
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: They've sighted zero as far as I know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size

saw a ufo
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does this count?

nerdsontherocks.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.